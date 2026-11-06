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Dollar holds, yen gains as equity rout saps risk appetite ahead of payrolls - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Dollar holds, yen gains as equity rout saps risk appetite ahead of payrolls

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 6, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: November 6, 2026

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Dollar Stable, Yen Rises as Equity Selloff Drives Flight to Safety

Market Reactions to Equity Selloff and Safe-Haven Flows

Equity Selloff Sparks Flight to Safety

SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The dollar held steady against major currencies on Friday, after a sharp selloff in US equities drove investors toward haven assets such as the yen and pushed Treasury yields lower ahead of a closely watched government payrolls report.

The trigger for the retreat from risk was a Democratic sweep in Congress that hammered US stocks on Thursday, with the Nasdaq recording its deepest one-day drop since "Liberation Day" in April 2025.

AI Industry Concerns Add to Market Volatility

Fears of tighter scrutiny of the artificial intelligence industry, particularly around data centre construction, has roiled global markets this week.

Currency and Bond Market Movements

Yen and Swiss Franc Strengthen

The equity rout prompted investors to find shelter in bonds and haven currencies. The yen strengthened 0.2% to a one-week high of 157.40 a US dollar before reversing some of that gain.

The Swiss franc firmed 0.2% against the US currency. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six peers, was roughly flat at 101.55.

Analyst Insights on Dollar and Yen

"The AI selloff is creating competing forces for the dollar," OCBC analysts said. "Falling US yields are blunting the dollar's safe-haven appeal, leaving the yen as the standout hedge against more US-centric volatility, while flows from Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund could provide another tailwind for the yen."

Treasury Yields and Fed Expectations

The flight to safety drove the 10-year Treasury yield down overnight. It was last trading at 4.84% in the Asian morning, near its lowest level since September 10.

The two-year yield, which is more sensitive to interest rate expectations, fell about 10 basis points overnight to 4.47%.

The move in bonds also reflected a repricing of Federal Reserve expectations, with fed funds futures scaling back the probability of a 25-basis-point interest rate hike in December to around 70% from more than 80% on Wednesday, traders said.

Other Major Currencies and Economic Data

Euro and Sterling Performance

The euro was flat against the dollar at $1.1222, but poised for a 0.5% rise for the week, ending two weeks of loss.

The sterling was last up 0.1% at $1.3457 after the Bank of England raised its policy interest rate as widely expected.

Upcoming US Payrolls Report

Next on the agenda is Friday's US non-farm payrolls report from which investors will try and gauge the Federal Reserve's rate path. Data on Thursday offered an upbeat prelude, with weekly initial jobless claims falling by 6,000 to a seasonally adjusted 189,000 — matching a 57-year low in July and below the 196,000 estimate in a Reuters poll of economists.

Analyst Expectations for Labor Market

"Recent data suggests improvement in the labour market, and we expect that to continue with this report," MUFG analysts said, referring to the non-farm payrolls data.

"Treasuries have just had a sizeable decline in rates heading into Friday's release. While we could see some of that move reverse, as long as we remain in a downward channel in rates, we recommend buying any meaningful dip on a stronger-than-expected number."

(Reporting by Li Gu in Shanghai and Ankur Banerjee in Singapore; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Key Takeaways

  • Democratic midterm sweep rattled AI and tech stocks, sparking broad equity selloff as investors braced for regulatory scrutiny over data centers and AI infrastructure (marketscreener.com)
  • Flight to safety lifted the yen (to a one‑week high near ¥157.40) and Swiss franc, while the dollar index held steady around 101.55; Treasury yields dropped, pushing down 10‑year and 2‑year yields (ca.marketscreener.com)
  • Market odds for a December Fed rate hike dipped (to ~68% per Fed funds futures), as investors awaited Friday’s US non‑farm payrolls following a lull in weekly jobless claims to a 57‑year low (sessionopen.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the yen strengthening against the dollar?
The yen strengthened due to investor demand for safe-haven assets following a sharp selloff in US equities and increased market volatility.
What triggered the recent selloff in US equities?
A Democratic sweep in Congress and mounting fears of tighter regulation of the artificial intelligence industry triggered the market selloff.
How have Treasury yields reacted to the equity rout?
Treasury yields fell significantly as investors moved to bonds for safety, with the 10-year yield dropping to its lowest levels since September.
What is the significance of the upcoming US non-farm payrolls report?
Investors are watching the report to gauge the Federal Reserve's potential rate path and assess the strength of the US labor market.
How did recent US jobless claims data influence the market?
Weekly initial jobless claims fell to 189,000, matching a 57-year low, which signaled improvement in the labor market and influenced expectations for monetary policy.

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