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Denmark's Leo Pharma could postpone IPO amid market turmoil, Berlingske reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 6, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 6, 2026

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Leo Pharma Could Delay IPO to 2027 as Global Market Turmoil Continues

Leo Pharma's IPO Plans Amid Market Uncertainty

Potential Postponement of IPO

COPENHAGEN, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Danish drugmaker Leo Pharma is considering postponing its planned initial public offering until 2027 due to the ongoing turmoil in global financial markets, daily Berlingske reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources.

Company Response

A company spokesperson declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen and Vera Dvorakova, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Key Takeaways

  • The IPO, poised to be Denmark’s largest in over a decade, now likely postponed to 2027 amid continued global financial market turmoil and political uncertainty—particularly surrounding the US midterms and narrow post-election trading window between early November and Thanksgiving. (finansfokus.dk)
  • Leo Pharma had previously lined up banks like Danske Bank, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley and targeted a 2026 listing in Copenhagen—but market volatility pushed its listing timeline into question. (news.bloomberglaw.com)
  • The company’s strong mid‑2026 fundamentals—10% revenue growth at constant exchange rates, a strengthened late‑stage drug pipeline including the FDA’s Priority Review for dersimelagon, and improved profitability—may support a refreshed IPO strategy in 2027. (leo-pharma.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Leo Pharma considering postponing its IPO?
Leo Pharma is considering postponing its IPO due to ongoing turmoil in global financial markets.
Until when could Leo Pharma delay its IPO?
Leo Pharma could delay its IPO until 2027.
Which publication reported on Leo Pharma's potential IPO postponement?
The potential IPO postponement was reported by the daily Berlingske.
Did Leo Pharma comment on the IPO postponement reports?
A company spokesperson declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

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