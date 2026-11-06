GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Vespa-maker Piaggio's profit jumps 18% on growing global presence - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Vespa-maker Piaggio's profit jumps 18% on growing global presence

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 6, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Piaggio's Net Profit Surges 18% on Robust Global Presence and Sales Growth

Piaggio Reports Strong Financial Results and Market Performance

Financial Highlights

Net Profit Growth

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Italian motor vehicle group Piaggio, known for its ​iconic Vespa scooters, reported an almost 18% rise in its nine-month net profit on Friday, with sales growth driven by its strong performance in India and growing presence in the Americas.

  • Net profit rose to €37.3 million ($41.8 million) in the January-September period, compared with €31.7 million a year ago

Sales and Market Expansion

  • The group sold 388,800 ​vehicles as of the end of September, up around 12% annually
  • The Indian market volumes grew by 31%, while the European market share remained stable at 17.8%

Strategic Insights and Future Outlook

Guidance and Stability Factors

"The guidance drawn up for 2026 is still closely linked to the need for a level of geopolitical and economic stability that can have a positive impact on consumer propensity to spend," Piaggio said in the earnings statement, without providing precise forecast numbers.

Global Operations and Cost Management

CEO Commentary

"Our various production and commercial sites around the world allow us to offset the current high production costs arising from energy, freight transport and increasing raw material costs," CEO Michele Colaninno said

Additional Information

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8930 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Mirko Miorelli in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Net profit rose to €37.3 million in Jan–Sep, up from €31.7 million a year earlier—an increase of almost 18% (in.marketscreener.com)
  • Vehicle sales increased ~12% to 388,800 units, with India volumes up 31% and European market share stable at 17.8% (in.marketscreener.com)
  • Piaggio’s growing global footprint—especially in India and the Americas—helped mitigate cost pressures from energy, freight and raw materials (piaggiogroup.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Piaggio's net profit grow in the first nine months of 2023?
Piaggio's net profit rose by nearly 18% to €37.3 million in the January-September 2023 period.
Which region contributed most to Piaggio's vehicle sales growth?
The Indian market saw volumes grow by 31%, contributing significantly to Piaggio's overall sales growth.
How many vehicles did Piaggio sell as of September 2023?
Piaggio sold 388,800 vehicles by the end of September 2023, up around 12% from the previous year.
What challenges does Piaggio face according to its CEO?
Piaggio faces challenges such as high production costs from energy, freight, and raw materials, but offsets these with its global operations.
Did Piaggio provide any earnings guidance for 2026?
Piaggio stated that guidance for 2026 depends on geopolitical and economic stability but did not give specific forecast numbers.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Binance $6.3 billion heist to prompt closer scrutiny by insurers

Binance $6.3 billion heist to prompt closer scrutiny by insurers

Image for France to order long-range naval cruise missile from MBDA

France to order long-range naval cruise missile from MBDA

Image for Germany's Uniper sets dividend policy ahead of possible IPO

Germany's Uniper sets dividend policy ahead of possible IPO

Image for Global equity funds post seventh straight week of inflows

Global equity funds post seventh straight week of inflows

Image for Take Five: Tech wreck and roll

Take Five: Tech wreck and roll

Image for Portugal's EDP upgrades recurring profit outlook again after strong earnings

Portugal's EDP upgrades recurring profit outlook again after strong earnings

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for EU charges TikTok over harmful algorithmic 'rabbit hole' effects
EU charges TikTok over harmful algorithmic 'rabbit hole' effects
Image for Exclusive-Apple's predictive text restrictions include 'Dictator Trump' and 'Sleepy Joe,' researcher finds
Exclusive-Apple's predictive text restrictions include 'Dictator Trump' and 'Sleepy Joe,' researcher finds
Image for ECB says EU banking rule changes must not hurt resilience
ECB says EU banking rule changes must not hurt resilience
Image for Meta pauses planned terms updates, keeps existing rules in place
Meta pauses planned terms updates, keeps existing rules in place
Image for Electronic Trade Documents and Trade Finance: The Legal Shift Behind Paperless Transactions
Electronic Trade Documents and Trade Finance: The Legal Shift Behind Paperless Transactions
Image for Daimler Truck's profit jumps 73%, but weaker North America orders weigh
Daimler Truck's profit jumps 73%, but weaker North America orders weigh
Image for UK's MJ Gleeson flags weaker first half as buyers await homebuyer scheme
UK's MJ Gleeson flags weaker first half as buyers await homebuyer scheme
Image for Airbus delivers 621 aircraft in January-October, a 6% increase
Airbus delivers 621 aircraft in January-October, a 6% increase
Image for UK house prices post biggest annual fall since October 2023, Lloyds says
UK house prices post biggest annual fall since October 2023, Lloyds says
Image for UK's Rightmove sees 2027 revenue growth similar to 2026 due to homebuilding slump
UK's Rightmove sees 2027 revenue growth similar to 2026 due to homebuilding slump
Image for Italy antitrust tells Intesa to shed a few more MPS branches for deal approval, report says
Italy antitrust tells Intesa to shed a few more MPS branches for deal approval, report says
Image for British Airways owner IAG expects lower capacity in 2026 as fuel costs bite
British Airways owner IAG expects lower capacity in 2026 as fuel costs bite
View All Finance Posts