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ECB says EU banking rule changes must not hurt resilience - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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ECB says EU banking rule changes must not hurt resilience

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 6, 2026

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Finance Banking Regulation ECB European Union

ECB: Proposed EU Banking Rule Changes Must Not Weaken Financial Resilience

ECB and SRB Leaders Advise on EU Banking Regulation Reforms

FRANKFURT, Nov 6 (Reuters) - European Central Bank supervisory chief Claudia Buch and Single Resolution Board Chair Dominique Laboureix outlined their recommendations for EU legislators contemplating reforms to prop up banking competitiveness.

The recommendations, published in a blog post in response to an EU Commission plan to rewrite some banking regulation, include both changes to the existing framework and pleas to maintain certain parts of the existing rulebook.

Key Recommendations for Strengthening the EU Banking Framework

1. Establishing a Common European Framework for Deposit Insurance

• Establish a common European framework for deposit insurance as the still missing third pillar of the banking union.

2. Improving Capital and Liquidity Flows Within Banking Groups

• Enable the better flow of capital and liquidity within banking groups. Allowing banks to allocate resources more freely within their groups would improve efficiency in normal times and help them to buffer adverse shocks in a more flexible way.

3. Enhancing Liquidity Arrangements in Resolution

• Strengthen the framework for liquidity in resolution. Credible arrangements to provide liquidity during and immediately after resolution would give authorities and markets greater confidence that a viable bank can continue operating.

Maintaining Resilience and International Standards

4. The Importance of Resilience in Simplification

Learning from Past Crises

• Simplification cannot come at the expense of resilience. The framework has been built on the experience of past crises, and that experience still matters.

5. Adhering to Internationally Agreed Standards

• Simplification should not mean moving away from internationally agreed standards.

6. Preserving Institutional Responsibilities

• Simpler rules should not blur institutional responsibilities. Supervisors and macroprudential and resolution authorities have complementary but distinct mandates.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, Editing by William Maclean)

Key Takeaways

  • Push for a European Deposit Insurance Scheme to complete the banking union’s third pillar and strengthen depositor protection across the EU. (finance.ec.europa.eu)
  • Advocate freer movement of capital and liquidity within banking groups to improve efficiency and shock‑absorption, addressing over €230 billion trapped due to fragmentation. (2eu.brussels)
  • Call for stronger resolution liquidity frameworks and simplification of rules that do not compromise resilience or deviate from global standards like TLAC, while ensuring clarity in institutional mandates. (bis.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What changes to EU banking regulations does the ECB recommend?
The ECB suggests establishing a common deposit insurance framework, improving capital and liquidity flows within banking groups, and strengthening liquidity arrangements during bank resolution.
Why does the ECB caution against simplification of banking rules?
The ECB warns that simplification should not compromise resilience or move away from internationally agreed standards, as the rulebook was shaped by past financial crises.
What is the missing third pillar of the EU banking union?
A common European framework for deposit insurance is considered the still missing third pillar necessary to complete the banking union.
How would allowing better capital flow within banking groups help?
Allowing banks to allocate capital and liquidity more freely within their groups could improve normal operations and bolster their ability to absorb shocks.
Who are the main ECB officials providing these recommendations?
Claudia Buch, ECB supervisory chief, and Dominique Laboureix, Chair of the Single Resolution Board, outlined these recommendations.

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