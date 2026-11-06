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EU backs one-year delay to methane rules over Iran war disruption - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU backs one-year delay to methane rules over Iran war disruption

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 6, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: November 6, 2026

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EU Postpones Methane Emission Reporting Rules Citing War-Induced Energy Disruption

EU Delays Methane Emission Reporting Amid Energy Market Turmoil

By Julia Payne

Background on the Methane Emission Reporting Rules

BRUSSELS, Nov 6 (Reuters) - European Union countries have agreed to delay by a year rules requiring oil, gas and coal importers to report methane emissions, because of energy market disruption linked to the US-Israeli war with Iran, a statement said on Friday.

Alignment with European Commission Proposal

The position adopted by the Council of the European Union, which brings together representatives of EU governments, is in line with the European Commission's proposal made public in October to delay the regulation to January 1, 2028.

Revision Mechanism for Further Delays

EU countries also included a revision mechanism for two additional one-year delays if the Commission cannot show implementation is ready, the position text seen by Reuters showed.

Negotiation Process and Stakeholder Perspectives

Trilogue Negotiations with European Parliament

The Council and the European Parliament —  which voted for a three-year delay — will now enter negotiations known as trilogues to reach a final legal compromise.

Statements from EU Officials

Energy Market Pressures

"There are significant pressures on global energy markets, which are driving up energy prices across the EU," Darragh O'Brien, Ireland's energy minister, said in the statement. Ireland holds the rotating EU presidency.

EU’s Approach to Methane Emissions

"The Council’s agreement today proposes a pragmatic approach forward, addressing the pressures in the energy market, while maintaining the EU’s global leadership in reducing methane emissions," he said. 

International Influence and Implementation Challenges

External Pressures and Decision Factors

The United States has lobbied for changes and delays to the EU's methane law but it was pressure from France that prompted the Commission to postpone the rules. The Commission said implementing the rules could make it more difficult for EU countries to secure enough oil and gas given the disruption caused by the Iran war. 

Assessment and Potential for Further Delays

The Commission will need to assess if "elements necessary" for reporting obligations are met by September 30, 2027, otherwise the rules could be delayed by another year and potentially a third year if a second assessment by June 30, 2028, is not positive.

Impact of Methane Emission Reporting Rules

Requirements for Foreign Suppliers

Once implemented, the rules require foreign oil and gas suppliers to the EU to monitor and report emissions of methane, which is the second-largest driver of global warming.

Environmental Significance of Methane

It is far more potent than carbon dioxide, the biggest driver, over the short term and breaks down in the atmosphere much faster, so cutting it can have a rapid impact on limiting warming.

(Reporting by Julia Payne, Editing by Charlotte Van Campenhout and Barbara Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • EU Council accepted European Commission’s October proposal to delay methane MRV (monitoring, reporting, verification) obligations for oil, gas and coal importers to Jan 1, 2028, and likewise postponed methane‑intensity deadlines to 2029 and 2031 (consilium.europa.eu).
  • Additional delay mechanisms: the Commission must assess by September 30, 2027 whether implementation elements (verifiers, implementing rules, third‑country procedures) are in place, else it can delay obligations by another year, with a second assessment by June 30, 2028 permitting a third-year delay (consilium.europa.eu).
  • The postponement comes amid energy market disruptions tied to the US‑Israeli war with Iran (Middle East conflict), as well as lobbying from the US and France concerned about EU energy security; the delay balances pragmatic supply needs with climate ambition ahead of trilogue negotiations with the European Parliament (consilium.europa.eu).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has the EU delayed its methane emissions reporting rules?
The EU delayed the rules due to energy market disruption linked to the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, which has pressured energy supplies and prices.
How long is the new delay for methane reporting requirements?
The delay is for one year, moving the deadline for methane reporting regulations for oil, gas, and coal importers to January 1, 2028.
Can the methane emissions rules be delayed further?
Yes, the EU included revision mechanisms allowing for up to two additional one-year delays if the European Commission finds implementation is not ready.
What are the main requirements of the delayed methane regulation?
Once implemented, foreign oil and gas suppliers to the EU must monitor and report their methane emissions as part of efforts to reduce global warming.
What impact does methane have on climate change?
Methane is the second-largest driver of global warming, more potent than carbon dioxide over the short term, making reductions critical for limiting warming.

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