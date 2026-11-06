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Alphabet discloses $548 million worth of Qualcomm stake - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Alphabet discloses $548 million worth of Qualcomm stake

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 6, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 6, 2026

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Alphabet Discloses $548 Million Stake in Qualcomm, Boosts SpaceX Holdings

Alphabet's Latest Financial Moves in Tech Investments

Alphabet's Stake in Qualcomm

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Alphabet said on Friday it held nearly 3 million shares, or a stake worth $547.9 million, in chipmaker Qualcomm as of September.

Qualcomm shares rose more than 3% in premarket trading.

Increased Holdings in SpaceX

The Google parent has also increased its position in Elon Musk's SpaceX to about 555 million shares from 551.2 million earlier.

Qualcomm's Recent Performance and Market Reaction

Quarterly Results and Investor Sentiment

Qualcomm earlier this week irked investors when it missed Wall Street expectations for quarterly smartphone chip sales due to weak demand, even though it forecast better-than-expected revenue for its nascent data-center segment.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Key Takeaways

  • Alphabet owns nearly 3 million shares of Qualcomm, worth about $547.9 million as of end‑September, signaling modest exposure to a chipmaker navigating handset weakness and data‑center growth. (businessquant.com)
  • Qualcomm stock rose more than 3% in pre‑market trading after the disclosure, reflecting investor interest despite its miss on smartphone chip sales versus continued optimism in emerging segments like data centers. (businessquant.com)
  • Alphabet’s SpaceX position increased to about 555 million shares from 551.2 million, underscoring its substantial and growing stake in the aerospace and AI infrastructure company. (businessquant.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is Alphabet's stake in Qualcomm worth?
Alphabet's stake in Qualcomm is worth approximately $547.9 million as of September.
How many Qualcomm shares does Alphabet hold?
Alphabet holds nearly 3 million shares of Qualcomm.
Has Alphabet changed its investment in SpaceX?
Yes, Alphabet increased its SpaceX shares to about 555 million from 551.2 million.
How did Qualcomm shares respond to Alphabet's disclosure?
Qualcomm shares rose more than 3% in premarket trading after Alphabet's disclosure.
Why were Qualcomm investors recently concerned?
Qualcomm missed Wall Street expectations for smartphone chip sales, causing investor concern.

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