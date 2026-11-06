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Tesla to wind down Cybertruck production after years of poor sales in few markets - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Tesla to wind down Cybertruck production after years of poor sales in few markets

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 6, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: November 6, 2026

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Tesla to Wind Down Cybertruck Production After Years of Poor Sales

Analysis of Tesla's Cybertruck Production Decision

(Corrects paragraph 10 to show that Musk had metal balls thrown at the windows, not that a sledgehammer was used to test the windows)

By Ananya Palyekar, Akanksha Khushi and Nick Carey

Production Wind-Down and Strategic Shift

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Tesla will wind down Cybertruck production at its Texas gigafactory around mid-2027, CEO Elon Musk said on Friday, after years of persistently weak sales for a futuristic model once touted as a rival to legacy pickup trucks that ultimately only sold in just a handful of markets because of its heavy, angular design.

Musk said in an X post the production wind-down would enable the automaker to accommodate increased output of its newly launched Cybercab model, which the billionaire has made central to Tesla's robotaxi ambitions. 

While it was not immediately clear whether Cybertruck production would be moved to another facility or phased out entirely, the automaker's Austin plant is the only known Tesla facility equipped to manufacture the model's specialized components. 

In response to a user on X, Musk called the Cybertruck the "best vehicle Tesla has ever made" and the wind-down the "end of an era". 

Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment sent outside regular business hours.

Sales Performance and Market Reception

The US EV maker only began delivering the Cybertruck to customers in late 2023. According to Kelley Blue Book, the company only sold  20,237 Cybertrucks in the US last year, down 48% from 38,965 in 2024. Before the pickup truck launched, Musk had predicted annual sales of 250,000 units.   

"It doesn't make sense to keep it going when it's not meeting its targets," said former Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer. "Every rational auto guy would say the same."

"It will no doubt only be a rounding error on Tesla's balance sheet, but the statistics speak for themselves."

Challenges and Controversies Surrounding Cybertruck

Design and Safety Concerns

'CYBERTRUCK WON'T GO, CAN'T GO' 

Right from its unveiling in 2019, the Cybertruck was a controversial choice for Musk. Its angular design was mocked by pickup truck purists and safety experts predicted it would be hard to gain approval for sale in key markets like Europe. 

The unveiling event itself was marred when Musk tried to prove that its windows were shatterproof by having metal balls thrown at them - only to leave massive cracks in two of them.  

During Cybertruck's official launch in 2023, Musk touted it as a futuristic competitor to pickup trucks from General Motors and Ford, saying "finally, the future will look like the future".

But the vehicle has struggled to meet those expectations.

Market Comparison and Regulatory Barriers

Automotive analyst Automotive analyst Felipe Munoz said that although the Cybertruck has been called a failure because of its poor sales, electric pick-ups from Ford and others have also flopped in the US market. 

"All of them lost the competition because electric pick ups aren't popular in the US," Munoz said.

But Cybertruck's sharp-edged stainless-steel design limited its prospects in markets like Europe where EVs are more popular. Regulatory approval was impossible for Europe because of rules there concerning pedestrian impact. 

"Anywhere where you have crash regulation that takes into account pedestrian impact, that Cybertruck won't go, can't go," former Aston Martin CEO Palmer said.

Musk's New Bet: The Cybercab

Cybercab Features and Vision

MUSK'S NEW BET     

The Cybercab, which has butterfly doors and no steering wheel, pedals or mirrors, is one of Musk's key bets in his push to turn Tesla into an AI and robotics company rather than just an automaker.

Musk has said he sees it as Tesla's main autonomous model supplying a global network of robotaxis.

Regulatory and Safety Considerations

After years of delays to Musk's self-driving targets, Tesla began offering paid rides in a small fleet of Cybercabs in Austin in September. However, the automaker still has to answer the US auto safety agency's questions on whether it has properly self-certified Cybercab to demonstrate compliance with federal motor vehicle safety standards.

"Cybertruck was an incredible technology development platform and lives on through Cybercab," Cybertruck lead engineer Wes Morrill said on X.

(Reporting by Ananya Palyekar and Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Jochelle Mendonca, Janane Venkatraman and Raju Gopalakrishnan)

Key Takeaways

  • Elon Musk announced production of the Cybertruck will taper off by mid‑2027 to prioritize Cybercab output. (ca.investing.com)
  • Cybertruck sales fell sharply from around 38,965 units in 2024 to just 20,237 in 2025—a 48% drop, among the steepest for any EV in the U.S. (coxautoinc.com)
  • Cybercab is Tesla’s new two‑seater driverless vehicle with no steering wheel or pedals, aimed at robotaxi fleets, and currently being deployed in Texas. (tesla.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Tesla wind down Cybertruck production?
Tesla will wind down Cybertruck production at its Texas gigafactory around mid-2027.
Why is Tesla ending Cybertruck production?
Tesla is ending Cybertruck production due to persistently weak sales and to increase focus on the new Cybercab model.
How many Cybertrucks were sold in the US?
Tesla sold 20,237 Cybertrucks in the US last year, down from 38,965 in 2024.
What is replacing the Cybertruck in Tesla’s production plans?
Tesla will increase output of the Cybercab, a key part of its robotaxi ambitions.
What challenges did the Cybertruck face in international markets?
Cybertruck's design faced regulatory hurdles, especially in Europe, due to pedestrian safety concerns.

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