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France to order long-range naval cruise missile from MBDA - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

France to order long-range naval cruise missile from MBDA

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 6, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 6, 2026

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Finance Defense Markets

France to Acquire Next-Generation Long-Range Naval Cruise Missile from MBDA

France's Contract with MBDA for Advanced Naval Missile

Nov 6 (Reuters) - France's Directorate General of Armaments said on Friday that it planned to sign a contract with defence group MBDA for a new version of its MdCN Mk2 naval cruise missile, with deliveries from 2030.

Missile Capabilities and Deployment

The missile is designed for long-range land attacks from multi-mission frigates and Suffren-class nuclear attack submarines. The planned contract comes as European countries seek to develop deep strike capabilities amid a growing Russian threat.

Key Features of the MdCN Mk2 Missile

  • The missile has a range of more than 1,000 km
  • Upgrades include greater stealth, increased lethality, more resistance to satellite navigation jamming and a better ability to penetrate enemy air defences
  • Mission preparation will use AI components developed by MBDA teams
Industry and Strategic Context

(Reporting by Hugo Lhomedet in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • France plans to sign a contract with MBDA for the MdCN Mk2 naval cruise missile, with deliveries starting in 2030, enhancing deep-strike capabilities from frigates and submarines.
  • The Mk2 version retains existing dimensions for compatibility with Sylver A70 VLS and torpedo-launch systems, but features upgraded nose avionics, AI-based targeting, anti‑jamming navigation, stealth enhancements, and increased lethality.
  • This development aligns with broader European deep precision strike ambitions under initiatives like ELSA, as NATO nations seek to close capability gaps vis‑à‑vis Russian long‑range threats.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What missile is France purchasing from MBDA?
France is purchasing the new MdCN Mk2 naval cruise missile from MBDA.
When are deliveries of the MdCN Mk2 missile expected?
Deliveries of the upgraded MdCN Mk2 missile will begin from 2030.
What improvements does the MdCN Mk2 missile feature?
The new missile offers greater stealth, increased lethality, improved resistance to satellite navigation jamming, and better ability to penetrate enemy air defenses.
Which platforms will deploy the MdCN Mk2 naval cruise missile?
The missile will be launched from France's multi-mission frigates and Suffren-class nuclear attack submarines.
Why is France upgrading its naval cruise missile capabilities?
France is enhancing its long-range strike capabilities in response to the rising security threat posed by Russia.

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