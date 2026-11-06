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Germany's Uniper sets dividend policy ahead of possible IPO - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Germany's Uniper sets dividend policy ahead of possible IPO

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 6, 2026

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Uniper Establishes 7% Dividend Growth Policy Ahead of Possible IPO Move

Uniper's New Dividend Policy and IPO Considerations

Background: State Ownership and Bailout

FRANKFURT, Nov 6 (Reuters) - German state-owned energy group Uniper on Friday set a new dividend policy in anticipation of a possible initial public offering that Berlin is weighing as part of a dual-track divestment process.

Dividend Growth Targets

Annual Growth and Proposed Dividend

Uniper, bailed out in 2022 for €13.5 billion ($15.1 billion), said it would target annual dividend growth of 7% and proposed a dividend of €0.77 per share for 2026, compared with €0.72 apiece for last year.

Investor Transparency and Sale Options

The payout policy gives possible investors transparency as Berlin pursues a sale of the company that could result in a sale to a strategic or financial investor or a partial listing on the stock exchange.

Management Commentary

CEO Statement on Growth and Strategy

"With our strategy and planned investments, we are laying the foundation for the earnings growth we expect in the coming years," CEO Michael Lewis said.

Shareholder Participation and Long-term Outlook

"We want our shareholders to participate in this growth. Our dividend policy provides a clear, long-term outlook for this: We aim for a steadily growing dividend."

Additional Information

($1 = €0.8930)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, editing by Thomas Seythal)

Key Takeaways

  • Uniper’s proposed €0.77/share dividend for 2026 builds on the resumed €0.72/share payout for 2025, enabled by the 2025 amendment to Germany’s Energy Supply Security Act (EnSiG), and signals improved capital‑market readiness. (uniper.energy)
  • The dividend policy targets 7 % annual growth, providing investor clarity amid Berlin’s dual‑track divestment approach—retaining a 25 % plus one share blocking stake while exploring IPO or strategic sale options. (live.euronext.com)
  • Workers’ councils favor an IPO over sale, warning a strategic buyer could break up the company; initial investor demand appears strong. (live.euronext.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What dividend growth target has Uniper set?
Uniper has set an annual dividend growth target of 7%.
Why did Uniper introduce a new dividend policy?
The new dividend policy was introduced to increase transparency for potential investors ahead of a possible IPO or sale.
What dividend per share is Uniper proposing for 2026?
Uniper has proposed a dividend of €0.77 per share for 2026.
What strategic options is Berlin considering for Uniper?
Berlin is considering either a sale to a strategic or financial investor or a partial stock exchange listing.
How much was Uniper’s bailout in 2022?
Uniper was bailed out for €13.5 billion ($15.1 billion) in 2022.

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