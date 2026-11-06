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Meta pauses planned terms updates, keeps existing rules in place - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Meta pauses planned terms updates, keeps existing rules in place

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 6, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 6, 2026

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Meta Pauses Planned Updates to Commercial and Advertising Terms

Meta's Announcement on Terms Update Delay

Overview of the Paused Updates

BRUSSELS, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Meta has paused planned updates to its Commercial Terms, Product Catalog Terms, Self-Serve Ad Terms and Ad Creative Generative AI Terms, meaning the changes will not take effect on Nov. 20, 2026, the company said on Friday.

Company Statement

"We're pausing the changes as we continue to engage with stakeholders and take our time to get this right. In the meantime, our existing terms remain in effect," a spokesperson said.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout, Yun Chee Foo, Editing by Inti Landauro)

Key Takeaways

  • Meta’s updated business terms—including web crawler and content use provisions—have been suspended amid widespread backlash from publishers, advertisers and regulators across the EU and UK (niemanlab.org)
  • Critics raised concerns that the new terms would grant Meta broad rights—such as scraping content for AI services—even from domains linked to business accounts; legal experts and media organizations urged the company to respect robots.txt signals and limit scraping scope (niemanlab.org)
  • Regulatory bodies including the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority and courts in Norway and Brazil are examining or blocking the terms; Meta has agreed to delay the rollout and to engage in further consultation (niemanlab.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What changes did Meta pause regarding its terms?
Meta paused updates to its Commercial Terms, Product Catalog Terms, Self-Serve Ad Terms, and Ad Creative Generative AI Terms.
When were the planned terms changes supposed to take effect?
The changes were scheduled for November 20, 2026, but will not take effect as planned.
Why did Meta decide to pause the planned updates?
Meta is pausing the updates to engage further with stakeholders and ensure the changes are implemented correctly.
Will the existing Meta terms remain in effect?
Yes, Meta's existing terms will remain in effect while the updates are paused.
Who reported and edited the news about Meta’s terms update pause?
The report was by Charlotte Van Campenhout and Yun Chee Foo, edited by Inti Landauro.

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