Electronic Trade Documents and Trade Finance: The Legal Shift Behind Paperless Transactions

Electronic bills of lading and other transferable records are attracting attention because financial institutions need legally reliable control of documents, not simply digital copies of paper.
Why an electronic copy is not enough
International trade relies on documents that convey rights as well as information. A bill of lading, for example, may be needed to transfer control over goods or support a financing transaction. Scanning a paper document does not necessarily recreate the legal effects of possession or endorsement. That distinction helps explain why trade-document digitalisation has developed more slowly than ordinary electronic messaging.
The United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) adopted its Model Law on Electronic Transferable Records in 2017. The framework addresses electronic records that are functionally equivalent to certain transferable documents, including bills of lading, bills of exchange, promissory notes and warehouse receipts. It is a model for lawmakers, not a rule that automatically applies worldwide. [Source: UNCITRAL]
Control and integrity are central
Under the model-law approach, the relevant electronic record must be identifiable, subject to reliable control and protected against unauthorised alteration. The legal concept of control is particularly important because it serves a role comparable to possession of a paper original. Technology-neutral drafting means the framework does not depend on any single platform or distributed-ledger architecture. [Source: UNCITRAL]
For a bank financing shipments, these characteristics matter to questions of entitlement, fraud prevention and the reliability of transaction records. But the legal status of a document is only part of the assessment. Institutions must also consider onboarding, sanctions screening where applicable, cyber resilience, transaction disputes and compatibility with counterparties.
National law remains decisive
The United Kingdom’s Electronic Trade Documents Act 2023 recognises qualifying electronic trade documents with the same effect as their paper counterparts, provided prescribed system requirements are met. Its provisions cover issues such as exclusive control, integrity and changing between paper and electronic forms. This is a specific legislative framework, not evidence that every trading partner will recognise the same document under its own law. [Source: UK]
UNCITRAL’s status page lists jurisdictions whose laws are based on or influenced by the Model Law, while cautioning that domestic implementations may differ and the recorded enactment date may not equal the date the rules took effect. Cross-border transactions therefore require attention to applicable law and contractual terms rather than an assumption of universal equivalence. [Source: STATUS]
Adoption creates an interoperability question
The direction of travel is not only legal. An ICC-associated 2026 global survey of electronic bills of lading reported wider use among respondents but identified platform fragmentation and interoperability as prominent challenges. These are survey findings reflecting its participant base, not a measure of all global trade transactions. [Source: ICC]
The challenge is operational: an exporter, carrier, bank and importer may use different systems. The document must remain reliable as rights move between parties and platforms, and each participant needs confidence in who controls it. Digital records may reduce courier delays and repeated data entry, but the effect depends on legal coverage, standards and the systems used throughout the transaction.
A measured path to paperless trade
Financial institutions and trading companies can assess readiness at the level of a specific corridor or document type. Questions include which jurisdictions recognise the instrument, which platforms participating parties can use, how control is transferred, how evidence is retained and what fallback process applies when a counterparty cannot accept an electronic record.
Paperless trade finance is best understood as coordinated legal and operational modernisation. Its promise lies in making rights-bearing documents usable electronically, while its practical limits are shaped by cross-border recognition, technical interoperability and controls. The shift is significant, but it should not be confused with a universal legal solution already in place.
References
1. UNCITRAL, Model Law on Electronic Transferable Records (2017)
2. UK Legislation, Electronic Trade Documents Act 2023
3. UNCITRAL, Status of the Model Law on Electronic Transferable Records
4. ICC UAE, Electronic Bill of Lading Adoption and Interoperability: 2026 Global Survey