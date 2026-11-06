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France lifts wine output forecast despite historically weak crop - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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France lifts wine output forecast despite historically weak crop

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 6, 2026

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France Increases 2026 Wine Output Forecast Despite Historically Poor Crop

France's 2026 Wine Production: Forecasts, Regional Impacts, and Industry Insights

Revised National Wine Output Forecast

PARIS, Nov 6 (Reuters) - France raised this year's wine production forecast on Friday after yields proved better than expected in several major regions, but the harvest remained on course to be among the worst on record.

In its latest estimate, the farm ministry forecast output of 36.7 million hectolitres, up from 34.9 million hectolitres estimated in October.

That would now put production above last year's harvest, which was the poorest this century, but 10% below the 2021-2025 average, it said in a monthly report.

Regional Production Variations

Higher Yields in Key Regions

The upward revision was mainly due to higher-than-expected yields in Languedoc-Roussillon and Charentes, which together account for about half of national output, as well as in Champagne and the South-East.

France is the world's second-largest wine producer after Italy.

Challenges Affecting the 2026 Crop

Agreste, the ministry's statistics service, said the 2026 crop had suffered from a fall in vineyard area, due to a vineyard reduction plan, while summer heat and drought hurt yields, especially in northern wine regions.

Impacts on Major Wine Regions

Champagne

Production Decline and Contributing Factors

Despite the rise in this month's forecast, production in Champagne was still expected to fall 38% from 2025 after frost, hail, drought and summer heatwaves.

The number of Champagne bottles eventually put on the market each year is decided by the industry lobby, taking into account the output in the region and other parameters such as world demand.

Burgundy-Beaujolais and Loire

Forecasted Reductions

Burgundy-Beaujolais output was forecast to fall 22% from last year with Loire production down 7%.

Languedoc-Roussillon

Production Increase After Weak Harvest

In contrast, Languedoc-Roussillon output was seen rising 25% from last year's very weak harvest after late-summer rains limited drought damage. Last month the farm ministry had expected a rise of 2% in the region.

Bordeaux

Output Growth and Ongoing Challenges

Bordeaux production was forecast up 10% from 2025 but 11% below the five-year average, partly due to vineyard removals.

Additional Context

Wine Measurement and Reporting

A hectolitre is 100 litres, equivalent to about 133 standard wine bottles.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Joe Bavier)

Key Takeaways

  • Revised output now projected at 36.7 million hectolitres, 3% above 2025 but 10% below the 2021–25 average (devdiscourse.com)
  • Upside revision driven by stronger-than‑expected yields in Languedoc‑Roussillon, Charentes, Champagne and the South‑East (devdiscourse.com)
  • Despite the bump, production remains historically weak, particularly in Champagne (down ~48%) and others, due to heat, drought and vine removals (euronews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How does the 2026 harvest compare to previous years?
The 2026 harvest is on track to be among the worst on record, but output is now forecast above last year's historic low, though still 10% below the 2021-2025 average.
Which regions contributed to the upward revision in wine output?
Languedoc-Roussillon, Charentes, Champagne, and the South-East regions contributed most to the upward revision.
What factors negatively affected the 2026 French wine crop?
Vineyard reduction plans, heat, drought, frost, and hail particularly impacted yields, especially in northern wine regions and Champagne.
How is Champagne production expected to perform in 2026?
Champagne production is forecast to fall 38% from 2025 due to adverse weather conditions despite the national increase.

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