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Sterling dips as stock rout boosts dollar, outweighs rate rise boost - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Sterling dips as stock rout boosts dollar, outweighs rate rise boost

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 6, 2026

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Sterling Drops Versus Dollar as Stock Selloff Overshadows Bank of England Rate Hike

Market Reactions and Analysis

Impact of Stock Market Selloff on Sterling

LONDON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The pound fell against the dollar on Friday, as a stock market selloff hit currencies more geared towards global growth, while holding broadly steady against the euro around a 19-month high.

Analyst Perspectives

"The market impact of yesterday's BoE policy update was overshadowed by the deepening selloff for AI-related investments," said Lee Hardman, senior currency analyst at MUFG.

Bank of England Rate Hike and Its Implications

The major domestic event of the week was Thursday's Bank of England meeting, which saw a rate rise and strong hints that at least one further increase will be needed, barring a sudden de-escalation in the Gulf and a fall in oil prices. 

Global Stock Performance

Tech stocks tumbled on Wall Street on Thursday, and Asia on Friday, before broadening out in European trading, giving a boost to the dollar. [MKTS/GLOB] 

Sterling and Euro Performance

Recent Currency Movements

The pound was last at $1.3399, down 0.4%, though roughly flat on the week due to gains in earlier sessions. 

It was at 83.41 pence per euro, steady on the day and week, and close to its highest since March 2025 which it hit Thursday in the aftermath of the BoE meeting. 

Factors Supporting Sterling

"The pound has recently been supported by growing optimism over stronger UK growth, higher UK yields and fiscal concerns becoming a bigger market issue in the euro area than in the UK," said Hardman. 

Risks to Sterling's Momentum

The BoE policy update should reinforce sterling's bullish momentum heading into year-end, but one risk for the currency would be a deeper selloff for AI stocks, he added.  

(Reporting by Alun John; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Key Takeaways

  • A steep rout in AI‑related stocks spurred a rush to the dollar, tempering sterling’s gains post‑BoE rate rise.
  • The Bank of England raised its benchmark rate by 25 basis points and signalled at least one more hike, underpinning sterling’s strength especially against the euro.
  • Sterling remains vulnerable if AI‑sector weakness persists, as sustained risk‑off sentiment supports the dollar over growth‑linked currencies.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did sterling fall against the dollar?
Sterling fell as a global stock market selloff boosted the dollar, despite the Bank of England's recent rate rise.
How did the Bank of England's policy update affect sterling?
The BoE's policy update offered some support to sterling, but this was outweighed by negative market sentiment from the stock selloff.
What event influenced the pound this week?
The main domestic event was the Bank of England's meeting, which resulted in a rate rise and hints at further increases.
What risks could weaken the pound further?
A deeper selloff in AI stocks and ongoing global market volatility present risks for further weakening of the pound.
How did sterling perform against the euro?
Sterling held steady against the euro near a 19-month high, remaining flat on the day and week.

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