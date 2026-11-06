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IKEA CEO vows to bring growth back after sales fall for third year - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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IKEA CEO vows to bring growth back after sales fall for third year

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 6, 2026

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IKEA CEO Pledges Renewed Growth After Third Year of Falling Sales and Profit

Financial Performance and Strategic Response

By Helen Reid

LONDON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Swedish furniture retailer IKEA reported a third straight year of declining sales on Friday as it grapples with Iran war-driven cost increases and weak demand from budget-conscious consumers despite a move to slash prices.

Sales Figures and Expansion Efforts

IKEA sales across 64 countries were €43.8 billion ($49 billion) in the financial year ending August 31, down 2% compared to last year, while the BILLY bookcase maker added 30 stores to its global network as it opens more city-centre locations.

CEO's Vision for Growth

"Sales have been stagnant for several years, and if we want to make affordable home furnishing products available to even more people, we need to return back to growth," said Jakub Jankowski, CEO of Inter IKEA, which owns the IKEA brand and franchises it to retailers around the world.

Jankowski, in the top job since the start of the year, said in an interview that his aim is to sell more products and become more affordable for families struggling with rising living costs.

Challenges Impacting Performance

Consumer Demand and Operational Efficiency

Weaker consumer demand drove "smaller purchasing volumes and less efficient use of production capacity at our suppliers and in our own manufacturing operations," the company said.

Rising Costs and Profit Decline

Inter IKEA, which sources furniture and supplies it to stores, is also contending with higher freight costs as the war in the Gulf drives up energy prices.

Net profit was €1.4 billion, down from €1.5 billion a year ago.

Store Strategy and Workforce Adjustments

Shift to City-Centre Stores

IKEA is known for giant blue big-box stores in suburban locations but has shifted to smaller, city-centre stores where shoppers can pop in and buy products without needing to drive.

Adapting to Changing Consumer Habits

"As less and less people have a driving license or have a car, we need to be closer," Jankowski said.

Global Store Openings and Closures

IKEA opened 15 small stores in Europe in its 2026 financial year, Jankowski said, but it closed 7 stores in China where consumer demand has been weak.

Cost-Cutting Measures

Inter IKEA also cut 850 jobs in May as it tries to bring costs down.

($1 = 0.8930 euros)

(Reporting by Helen Reid; Editing by Joe Bavier)

Key Takeaways

  • Sales fell for the third straight year to €43.8 billion, driven by weak consumer demand despite price cuts and cost pressures from war‑fuelled freight costs.
  • Net profit declined to €1.4 billion from €1.5 billion, as lower margins from price reductions and inefficiencies weighed on earnings.
  • New CEO Jakub Jankowski is refocusing on growth—emphasising affordability, shorter supply chains, cost-cutting (including 850 job reductions), and expanding compact, city‑centre store formats.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why have IKEA’s sales declined for three consecutive years?
IKEA's sales have declined due to war-driven cost increases and weak demand from budget-conscious consumers, despite efforts to lower prices.
How is IKEA responding to weak consumer demand?
IKEA is focusing on affordability, expanding smaller city-centre stores, and cutting costs to better serve families facing rising living expenses.
What changes is IKEA making to its store network?
IKEA is opening more city-center stores and closed several stores in China due to weak demand, while overall adding more locations globally.
How did the Iran war impact IKEA’s financial results?
The war caused higher energy and freight costs, further impacting IKEA’s profits and production efficiency.
What is CEO Jakub Jankowski’s plan for bringing back growth at IKEA?
Jakub Jankowski aims to sell more products, improve affordability, and adjust store formats to better reach customers and counter declining sales.

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