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FTSE 100 tumbles 2% as AI jitters spark global selloff - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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FTSE 100 tumbles 2% as AI jitters spark global selloff

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 6, 2026

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FTSE 100 Suffers Worst Drop in Months as AI Fears Trigger Global Selloff

Market Overview and Key Drivers

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 was poised to log its steepest fall in over seven months and a weekly decline on Friday as AI jitters following a change in the US political landscape sparked a global selloff. 

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 2.2% to 10,540.78 points by 1143 GMT, on track for its worst session since mid-March, while the midcap FTSE 250 slipped 1.2%.

Global and Political Influences

US Political Shifts and AI Regulation Concerns

• The Democrats' capture of the US House and Senate earlier this week sparked concerns of AI regulation, a slowdown in data-centre construction and hyperscalers tightening their purse strings

Impact on US and Global Markets

• The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq marked their sharpest one-day falls since April 2025 on Thursday [.N]

• The jitters spilled over to global markets, with Europe's STOXX 600 down 1% [MKTS/GLOB]

Sector Performance in London

Winners and Losers

• Most sectors in London slid, barring precious metal miners that rose 1.2%

Defensive Sectors Under Pressure

• Traditionally defensive sectors such as pharma and personal care, drug and groceries also slid around 3.5% each after two sessions of gains

Market Sentiment

• "When $2.5 trillion of value is lost from one of the major US stock market indices in a day, it's understandable that investors are feeling on edge," said Dan Coatsworth, head of markets at AJ Bell

Commodity and Company News

Oil Prices and Energy Stocks

• Oil prices slipped on Friday, weighing on energy stocks, down 2.5%

UK Housing and Corporate Movers

• Separately, Lloyds said British house prices fell at the fastest annual pace in a year in October, as higher mortgage costs weighed on demand

• Man Group bottomed the FTSE 250 with a 6.5% drop after Kuwait's public pension fund on Thursday won a lawsuit against the asset manager

• Georgia's TBC Bank topped the midcap index with a 6.1% jump after its third-quarter net profit rose

(Reporting by Darshan Kumar and Purvi Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Harikrishnan Nair)

Key Takeaways

  • FTSE 100 posted steepest drop in over seven months, dragged by global AI‑related selloff after Democrats won US Congress control
  • S&P 500 and Nasdaq delivered their largest one‑day falls since April 2025, triggering spill‑over into Europe; STOXX 600 down 1%
  • UK housing market showed strain: October house prices dropped 1.2% YoY—the steepest annual decline since October 2023 (Lloyds)

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the FTSE 100 fall sharply?
The FTSE 100 fell due to AI jitters, concerns over US AI regulation, and a global market selloff following changes in the US political landscape.
How did other global indices perform?
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq posted their sharpest one-day falls since April 2025, and Europe's STOXX 600 also declined 1%.
Which UK sectors were most affected by the selloff?
Most sectors in London dropped, with defensive sectors like pharma, personal care, drug and groceries falling around 3.5%, and energy stocks down 2.5%.
What impact did higher mortgage costs have on the UK housing market?
British house prices saw their fastest annual decline in a year during October as higher mortgage costs decreased demand.
Which companies made notable moves in the FTSE 250?
Man Group fell 6.5% after a legal loss, while Georgia's TBC Bank surged 6.1% following strong quarterly profits.

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