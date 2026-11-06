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Finance

Shriti Vadera appointed adviser to Britain's finance minister

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 6, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 6, 2026

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Finance Banking Government leadership

Shriti Vadera Appointed Adviser to UK Finance Minister Ahead of G20 Presidency

Shriti Vadera's New Role and Background

Appointment as Adviser to Finance Minister

LONDON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Shriti Vadera, a former international development minister, has been appointed as an adviser to Britain's finance minister John Healey, focused on the government's work as chair of the G20 international forum next year, the Treasury said on Friday.

Responsibilities During G20 Presidency

She will advise Healey on designing and delivering policy during the G20 presidency, with particular focus on development finance, remaining in the position until the end of July 2027.

Vadera's Previous Experience

Roles in Government and Treasury

Vadera previously advised Britain's Treasury between 1999 and 2007, then served as a minister under former prime minister Gordon Brown.

Leadership in Business and Culture

Chair Positions

Vadera was previously chair of insurer Prudential. She is also chair of the Royal Shakespeare Company, as well as co-chair of the World Bank Private Sector Investment Lab.

Recent Advisory Roles

She most recently served on the government's Industrial Strategy Advisory Council.

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli and Sam Tabahriti; editing by William James)

Key Takeaways

  • Vadera brings decades of public‑and‑private sector experience, including prior roles at HM Treasury (1999–2007), serving under Gordon Brown during the 2008 financial crisis, and advising on the outcomes of the 2009 G20 London Summit (live.worldbank.org).
  • Her current leadership roles include chairing Prudential plc since 2021, the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) since 2021, and co‑chairing the World Bank Private Sector Investment Lab (en.wikipedia.org).
  • John Healey became Chancellor of the Exchequer on July 20, 2026, and will lead the Treasury as the UK prepares to chair the G20 in 2027; Vadera’s appointment aligns with that agenda and runs until end of July 2027 (gov.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Shriti Vadera?
Shriti Vadera is a former international development minister and has served as chair of Prudential and the Royal Shakespeare Company.
What will Shriti Vadera's role be?
She will advise Britain's finance minister, John Healey, on designing and delivering policy during the G20 presidency, with a focus on development finance.
How long will Shriti Vadera serve as adviser?
She will remain in the adviser position until the end of July 2027.
What is the significance of the G20 presidency for the UK?
The UK will chair the G20 international forum, with Shriti Vadera advising on development finance policy and other related issues.
What experience does Shriti Vadera bring to this advisory role?
She has previously advised the UK Treasury, served as a government minister, chaired Prudential, and co-chaired the World Bank Private Sector Investment Lab.

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