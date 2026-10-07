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Christian Dior board replaces two members ahead of new shareholding structure - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Christian Dior board replaces two members ahead of new shareholding structure

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 7, 2026

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Christian Dior Replaces Board Members Ahead of Agache Shareholding Merger

Key Changes and Implications for Christian Dior and Agache Merger

Board Member Replacement Announcement

Oct 7 (Reuters) - French luxury company Christian Dior said on Wednesday it replaced two independent board members ahead of a change of shareholding structure planned by the family of billionaire Bernard Arnault.

New Appointments to the Board

Xavier Musca, a former top executive at Credit Agricole, and Tony Estanguet, who led the committee in charge of the Paris Olympics in 2024, will replace Nicolas Bazire and Maria Luisa Loro Piana, effective immediately, the company said.

Details of the Shareholding Merger

The Arnault family, which controls Dior and French luxury behemoth LVMH through its holding company Agache, said last month it plans to merge it with Dior.

Current Ownership Structure

Agache currently owns 96% of Dior shares and 97.1% of the voting rights in Christian Dior and 6.77% in LVMH and 8.49% of the voting rights in LVMH.

Post-Merger Entity and Control

The merged entity will be named Agache and it will control directly 49.76% in LVMH and 65.55% of voting rights.

Tender Offer and Shareholder Impact

The merger, expected in December, is set to include a tender offer for the 2.44% of the Christian Dior shares Agache does not own. The Arnault family will offer a price to be defined based on the LVMH share price.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Key Takeaways

  • Xavier Musca and Tony Estanguet have joined the board as independent directors, effective October 7, 2026, replacing Bazire and Loro Piana. This aligns with the Arnault family's strategic simplification of control over Dior and LVMH. (fr.finance.yahoo.com)
  • The Arnault family intends to merge its holding company Agache into Christian Dior—renamed Agache—by end of December 2026, consolidating stakes and converting Dior into a limited joint‑stock partnership (SCA) to streamline governance. (globenewswire.com)
  • Following the merger, minority shareholders will be offered a tender for the 2.44% of Dior shares not already owned, with the merged entity controlling approximately 49.76% of LVMH’s share capital and 65.55% of its voting rights. (globenewswire.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the new board members of Christian Dior?
Xavier Musca and Tony Estanguet have replaced Nicolas Bazire and Maria Luisa Loro Piana on Dior's board.
Why did Christian Dior replace its board members?
The board changes occurred ahead of a planned change in shareholding structure as part of a merger involving the Arnault family’s holding company Agache.
What is the structure of the new Dior-Agache merger?
The merged entity, Agache, will hold 49.76% of LVMH shares and 65.55% of its voting rights, integrating Agache and Dior.
When will the Dior and Agache merger take place?
The merger is expected to be completed in December.
What happens to the remaining Dior shares after the merger?
Agache will launch a tender offer for the 2.44% of Dior shares it does not already own.

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