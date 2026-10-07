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Evicted Spanish octogenarian Maricarmen Abascal, heart of Spain's housing protests, has died - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Evicted Spanish octogenarian Maricarmen Abascal, heart of Spain's housing protests, has died

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 7, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 7, 2026

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Finance Banking Politics Housing Europe

Eviction and Death of Maricarmen Abascal Fuels Spain's Housing Protests and Election

Impact of Maricarmen Abascal's Eviction and Death on Spain's Housing Crisis

By Pietro Lombardi and Corina Pons

The Eviction and Its Immediate Aftermath

MADRID, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Maricarmen Abascal, the 87-year-old woman whose dramatic eviction last month sparked mass housing protests in Spain that ultimately led to an early election, has died, Madrid's tenants' union said on Wednesday, provoking an outpouring of grief and anger on the streets of the capital. 

Abascal had been in hospital since her eviction on September 23 from her home of more than 70 years, when police and social workers removed her by stretcher.

Public Response and Protests

Since then, protests have included activists camping out on one of Madrid's main squares and calls for action over a mounting housing crisis including a shortage of homes and surging rents. 

Following the news of Abascal's death, thousands marched from the square, Puerta del Sol, towards parliament, chanting: "This is not a death. It's a murder!" A cause of death was not announced.

Nationwide Strike and Political Repercussions

Trade unions on Wednesday announced there will be a nationwide general strike over housing issues on November 11.

The protests, along with parliament's rejection last week of decrees aimed at curbing evictions and limiting rent pressures, prompted Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to call an early election for November 29.

Political and Social Ramifications

Sanchez is seeking to shift the political narrative from his government's handling of a migrant crisis in Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta and a series of corruption cases involving his Socialist Party and his family to the housing crisis, an area in which he can harness growing resentment about rising rents.

Legacy of Maricarmen Abascal

"Now, following her passing, we are left with the example of the fight she waged and the legacy Maricarmen has left behind. And, above all, we will honor what she always asked of us: 'Fight, keep fighting for what is yours,'" the tenants' union said in a statement.

Reactions from Political Leaders

Sanchez posted on X, lamenting Abascal's death. "A hug as well to all of us who feel this loss as our own today," he wrote. Angel Victor Torres, Spain's territorial policy minister, said Abascal had become a symbol of what was happening to many families as elderly and young people struggled to obtain their own homes or stay in them. 

(Reporting by Pietro Lombardi, Corina Pons, Aislinn Laing, Andrey Kalip; Editing by Andrei Khalip, Rosalba O'Brien and Cynthia Osterman)

Key Takeaways

  • Her eviction on September 23 from a home of over 70 years galvanized national protests, encampments in Puerta del Sol, and pressured the government to call a November 29 snap election (english.elpais.com).
  • Her death sparked mass marches, emotional scenes in Madrid, and prompted trade unions to call a general strike on November 11 over housing rights (elpais.com).
  • Her case became a potent symbol of Spain’s deepening housing crisis—highlighting soaring rents, limited tenant protections, and a shortage of affordable housing, and emboldening public pressure for reform (theguardian.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Maricarmen Abascal?
Maricarmen Abascal was an 87-year-old woman whose eviction led to mass housing protests across Spain and became a symbol of the nation's housing crisis.
What sparked the housing protests in Spain?
The housing protests were ignited by the eviction of Maricarmen Abascal from her home of over 70 years, which drew attention to broader issues like surging rents and housing shortages.
How did the Spanish government respond to the protests?
Following widespread protests and the rejection of anti-eviction decrees, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called for an early election and shifted focus to housing issues.
When is the nationwide general strike over housing scheduled?
Trade unions have called for a nationwide general strike over housing issues on November 11.
What was the public reaction to Maricarmen Abascal's death?
Thousands marched in Madrid, chanting protests and expressing grief and anger, viewing her death as a symbol of Spain's growing housing crisis.

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