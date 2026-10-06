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Blackstone, Bain, Warburg prepare final bids for Fuji Media's property unit, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Blackstone, Bain, Warburg prepare final bids for Fuji Media's property unit, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 6, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: October 6, 2026

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Finance Real estate Mergers & Acquisitions private equity Japan

Global Investors Target Fuji Media Property Unit in $6.3 Billion Japanese Real Estate Deal

Major Bidders and Strategic Implications in Fuji Media's Real Estate Sale

By Kane Wu and Makiko Yamazaki

Key Investors and Bidding Process

HONG KONG/TOKYO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Blackstone, Bain Capital and Warburg Pincus are among global investors expected to submit final bids for the property unit of Japanese broadcaster Fuji Media by the end of this month, said two people with knowledge of the sale.

Fuji Media expects a deal would value the unit at around 1 trillion yen ($6.3 billion) including debt, said the people, adding that BGO, a real estate investment firm under Canada's Sun Life Financial, also plans to submit a binding offer for the unit, Sankei Building.

If the entire unit is sold, it would mark one of Japan's largest-ever real estate takeovers.

Shareholder Concerns and Calls for Transparency

Demands for Disclosure

A Fuji Media shareholder, however, has urged greater transparency in the Sankei Building transaction, according to a September 30 letter seen by Reuters.

In the letter to Fuji Media's group CEO Kenji Shimizu, Vasanta Master Fund argued that the size and complexity of the real estate portfolio could limit potential buyers to a handful of large private equity firms, which may not result in enough upside for existing shareholders.

Vasanta Master Fund, which owns less than 1% of Fuji Media shares, requested more disclosure on the value of Sankei's assets, the transaction structure and options such as a partial sale, a spin-off or a phased sale of individual assets, and the use of proceeds.

Market Analyst Perspectives

"There is a fair bit of uncertainty regarding Fuji Media's intentions — whether they will sell 100% or just a part. The price will be better if they sell all of it," said Travis Lundy, an analyst at Quiddity Advisors who publishes on Smartkarma.

Fuji Media is expected to seek shareholders' approval after choosing a preferred bidder, said one of the people and a separate person. The people declined to be named as the information is confidential.

Fuji Media said in a statement "the method, scale, timing, and other details" of possible investments in its property unit were being evaluated, and it would make an announcement once a decision has been taken.

Blackstone, Bain and Warburg Pincus declined to comment. BGO did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Robust Japanese Real Estate Market

Market Growth and Foreign Interest

ROBUST JAPANESE MARKET

The interest from global investment firms to acquire Sankei Building underscores Japan's status as one of the hottest real estate markets, thanks to strong demand for office tenancy and openness to foreign ownership and a weak yen.

Land prices rose 1.5% in the year to July 1, marking a fifth ​straight year of gains and maintaining the strongest ‌pace of growth since the aftermath of the country's asset-price bubble more than three decades ago.

Mergers and acquisitions targeting Japanese real estate assets totalled $15.5 billion as of October 5, up 45% year-on-year and the highest level for the same period since 2013, LSEG data showed.

Activist Pressure and Corporate Strategy

Calls for Divestment and Restructuring

The planned divestment of the property unit comes after Fuji Media faced pressure to offload real estate assets and unwind cross-shareholdings from activist investors including US-based Dalton Investments and funds linked to veteran Japanese activist Yoshiaki Murakami.

In 2024 a Dalton affiliate said Fuji Media should consider going private — an option more Japanese firms are taking after the Tokyo Stock Exchange put in place stricter governance criteria.

In February, the broadcaster bought back about 30% of its shares or 235 billion yen's worth, allowing major activist shareholders to exit, and announced it would begin considering divesting its real estate holdings, including Sankei Building.

(Reporting by Kane Wu in Hong Kong and Makiko Yamazaki in Tokyo; Additional reporting by Anton Bridge in Tokyo; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Edwina Gibbs)

Key Takeaways

  • Final offers expected this month from major global firms for Sankei Building, with valuation near ¥1 trillion (≈$6.3 billion) including debt (au.marketscreener.com)
  • A minority shareholder, Vasanta Master Fund, has requested enhanced transparency—on asset values, structure, partial vs full sale options, and use of proceeds (au.marketscreener.com)
  • The sale comes amid a robust Japanese real estate market, with land prices up 1.5% YoY to July 1 and real estate M&A hitting $15.5 billion year‑to‑date—both the strongest since pre‑1990 bubble period (au.marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the main bidders for Fuji Media's property unit?
Blackstone, Bain Capital, Warburg Pincus, and BGO are expected to submit final bids for Fuji Media's property unit.
How much is Fuji Media's property unit valued at?
The unit is expected to be valued at approximately 1 trillion yen, or $6.3 billion, including debt.
Why is the sale of Fuji Media's property unit significant?
If the entire unit is sold, it would be one of Japan’s largest-ever real estate takeovers, underlining the growing interest in Japanese property assets.
What concerns have been raised about the Sankei Building transaction?
A Fuji Media shareholder has urged more transparency regarding asset value, transaction structure, and potential sale options for Sankei Building.
What is driving strong interest in Japanese real estate?
Japan's strong demand for office tenancy, openness to foreign ownership, and a weak yen are attracting global investment firms.

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