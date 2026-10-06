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CVC, GBL sweeten bid for Italian drugmaker Recordati - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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CVC, GBL sweeten bid for Italian drugmaker Recordati

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 6, 2026

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CVC and GBL Increase Recordati Takeover Bid, Extend Offer Period

Details of the Revised Takeover Offer

Overview of the Increased Bid

ROME, Oct 6 (Reuters) - CVC Capital Partners and Belgian investment firm Groupe Bruxelles Lambert raised on Tuesday their takeover bid for Italian drugmaker Recordati to €53 per share and extended the offer period.

Bid Price and Dividend Considerations

• The offer, launched through vehicle Respighi BidCo, was increased from an original price of €51.29 euros per share. Including the €0.71 euro of Recordati's 2025 dividend already distributed, the revised consideration is €53.71 per share, Respighi BidCo said on Tuesday

• The new price represents the "best and final" offer and will not be increased further, it added

• The revised bid represents a 16.6% premium to Recordati's closing price on March 25, last trading day before the announcement of the non-binding offer

Background and Market Reaction

Activist Investor Response

• The move comes three weeks after activist investor Palliser Capital argued that the original offer undervalued the drugmaker, adding the consortium should raise it to at least €60 euros per share

Delisting and Offer Objectives

• CVC and GBL launched the all-cash offer with the aim of delisting the company from the Milan stock exchange

Offer Timeline and Shareholder Participation

• The acceptance period, which began on August 31 and was due to end on October 15, has now been extended until October 23, with payment scheduled for November 2

• As of October 5, shareholders representing 49.79% of Recordati's share capital had tendered their shares to the offer. CVC already owns a 46.8% stake in the pharma group

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti in Rome, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Consortium raised bid from €51.29 to €53 (incl. €0.71 dividend), signalling final, no-further-increase offer
  • Offer window extended to October 23, payment due November 2, with nearly 50% of shares already tendered
  • Deal has EU anti‑trust approval and aims at delisting Recordati, targeting strategic flexibility in rare diseases sector

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new takeover bid for Recordati by CVC and GBL?
CVC Capital Partners and GBL raised their bid to €53 per share for Italian drugmaker Recordati.
Why did CVC and GBL increase their offer for Recordati?
The offer was raised following criticism from activist investor Palliser Capital that the initial bid undervalued Recordati.
What is the revised total consideration per Recordati share?
Including the €0.71 dividend, the revised consideration is €53.71 per share.
Until when has the Recordati offer period been extended?
The acceptance period has been extended until October 23, with payment to be made on November 2.
How much of Recordati's share capital has been tendered to the offer?
As of October 5, shareholders representing 49.79% of Recordati's share capital had tendered their shares.

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