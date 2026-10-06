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Finance

European shippers, forwarders to deliver strong Q3 on resilient demand for pricey freight

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 6, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 6, 2026

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European Shippers and Forwarders to Report Strong Q3 Amid High Freight Rates

Strong Q3 Earnings Expected for European Logistics Companies

By Anastasiia Kozlova and Amir Orusov

Oct 6 (Reuters) - European logistics companies are expected to deliver strong third-quarter earnings as resilient global trade, elevated shipping rates and widespread supply-chain disruptions support their bottom lines.

Impact of Elevated Shipping Rates and Global Trade

The off-contract ocean container shipping rate from China to the US East Coast has returned to levels seen after COVID-19 upended global trade and could set new record highs as the US and Israeli war on Iran drives fuel costs higher.

Beneficiaries: Ocean Carriers and Forwarders

The main beneficiaries of this are ocean carriers, whose earnings are closely tied to movements in freight rates. German container shipping company Hapag-Lloyd already raised its full-year outlook, and Bernstein analysts expect Denmark's Maersk to follow suit in what would be its third hike this year.

But for freight forwarders, which coordinate transport for clients, higher rates do not translate into profits to the same extent as for ocean carriers, Morningstar analyst Ben Slupecki said.

Supply-Chain Complexity and Service Demand

Even so, the complex supply-chain situation remains a positive driver for the sector, as customers increasingly rely on large forwarders such as DSV and Kuehne+Nagel to manage extensive logistics networks. Demand for higher-margin services such as customs clearance, insurance and warehousing also boosts earnings, Slupecki said.

Stock Performance and Sector Outlook

European logistics stocks have rallied this year, with Maersk leading gains on expectations of further guidance upgrades, while Schenker integration concerns and a weaker second-quarter performance have weighed on DSV.

DSV remains the most closely watched stock in the sector, with investors waiting to see whether the Road division could improve on-time performance in its seasonally strongest months, Bernstein said.

J.P. Morgan analysts are on the lookout for positive stock drivers for DHL, including benefits from the supply-chain situation and a path to renewed profitable growth in the medium term. Kuehne+Nagel should also post solid earnings for the third and fourth quarters thanks to supportive near-term trends, they said.

DSV kicks off third-quarter earnings season for the sector on October 21.

Red Sea Route Developments and Future Earnings Impact

Does Return to Red Sea Impact 2026 Earnings?

While Maersk said in September it had restored selected services through the Suez Canal, analysts generally do not expect a gradual reopening of Red Sea routes to materially affect earnings this year.

Gradual Restoration and Long-Term Effects

Other major container shippers, including Hapag-Lloyd, MSC, CMA CGM and Cosco, have also begun restoring Red Sea services, but the process remains gradual and is being continuously evaluated, said Rico Luman, senior economist at ING Research.

"When the current resumption of the route continues, this will have a material impact in 2027," Luman said.

(Reporting by Anastasiia Kozlova and Amir Orusov in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Ocean carriers buoyed by surging freight rates and global trade, with Hapag‑Lloyd and Maersk upgrading 2026 guidance (esmmagazine.com).
  • Freight forwarders benefit from complexity in global logistics—demand for customs, warehousing and insurance lifts margins (investing.com).
  • Red Sea route restoration is gradual; analysts expect material impact on earnings more in 2027 than 2026 (marketscreener.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are European logistics companies expected to show strong Q3 earnings?
Resilient global trade, elevated shipping rates, and widespread supply-chain disruptions are supporting European logistics companies' Q3 earnings.
Which companies benefit most from high freight rates?
Ocean carriers like Hapag-Lloyd and Maersk benefit the most, as their earnings are closely tied to freight rate movements.
How do supply chain disruptions impact freight forwarders?
Supply chain disruptions drive demand for large forwarders to coordinate logistics and higher-margin services, boosting their earnings.
Will the return to Red Sea shipping routes impact earnings this year?
Analysts do not expect the gradual reopening of Red Sea routes to significantly impact earnings in 2024.
What are investors watching for in DSV's upcoming earnings reports?
Investors are focused on whether DSV's Road division can improve on-time performance in its seasonally strongest months.

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