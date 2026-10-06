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EU's von der Leyen: exporters to get an extra year on methane rules - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU's von der Leyen: exporters to get an extra year on methane rules

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 6, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 6, 2026

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EU Extends Compliance Deadline for Methane Exporters Amid High Energy Costs

EU Methane Regulation and Energy Cost Pressures

Extension of Compliance Deadline for Methane Exporters

BRUSSELS, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Exporters of methane will be given an extra year to prepare for the European Union's methane regulation, said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday, who also reiterated that Europe faced pressures from high energy costs.

Statement from European Commission President

"We will give flexibility to exporters for one more year on methane," von der Leyen told the European Parliament.

Strategic Dialogue and Future Measures

Initiatives to Address Energy Costs

She added that the European Commission would launch a strategic dialogue regarding European refineries, with a view to bringing down costs, and that Brussels would propose measures in the coming months to increase the share of electricity within overall energy demand.

Impact on Businesses and Households

"We are all feeling these higher costs. Businesses are under high pressure. People struggle to pay their bills. And this could intensify as we head into winter. So, we need to act now," said von der Leyen.    

(Reporting by Kate Abnett, Inti Landauro, Andrew Gray;Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Key Takeaways

  • President von der Leyen announced that exporters of methane will receive a one-year extension to meet the EU’s methane regulation, pushing deadlines to 2028 to ease immediate compliance burdens amid rising energy prices. (energy.ec.europa.eu)
  • The extension stems from pressures over energy security and affordability: rising costs, winter supply risks, and pressure from governments and industry have driven Brussels to rethink strict timelines. (lemonde.fr)
  • In parallel, the Commission plans a strategic dialogue on refinery cost reductions and will propose measures to raise the share of electricity in overall energy demand as part of broader efforts to shield businesses and citizens. (commission.europa.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What extension has the EU granted to methane exporters?
Methane exporters have been given an extra year to prepare for the new EU methane regulation.
Who announced the extension for methane regulations?
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the extension.
Why is the EU considering an extension for methane regulations?
The extension is in response to pressures from high energy costs affecting businesses and consumers.
What additional measures will the EU propose regarding energy?
The EU will propose measures to increase electricity's share in energy demand and launch a dialogue on refinery strategy.

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