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Russia's Far East to test drones and unmanned trucks for trade with China - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russia's Far East to test drones and unmanned trucks for trade with China

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 17, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 17, 2026

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Finance logistics trade technology Russia China

Russia to Pilot Drones and Unmanned Trucks for Growing China Trade

Innovative Transport Solutions for Expanding Russia-China Trade

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Drones and self-driving trucks could soon be ferrying goods between China and Russia's Far East, a Russian regional official said on Monday, as brisk cross-border trade prompts a search for new forms of cargo transport to avoid bottlenecks.

Russia's Amur region, which shares a long border with China, is developing the trial programmes in partnership with Chinese authorities, the regional government's deputy chairman, Pavel Puzanov, told a business forum in the city of Kazan.

China has thrown a major economic lifeline to Russia since it was hit by sanctions following its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, buying Russian oil, coal and gas and selling goods from cars to electronics to its neighbour.

The rapid growth is pressuring border checkpoints and existing logistics infrastructure.

New Cargo Transport Projects on the Russia-China Border

Drone Bridge Across the Amur River

PROJECTS INCLUDE A DRONE BRIDGE ACROSS BORDER RIVER 

One of the trial programmes involves establishing a so-called drone bridge between the Russian city of Blagoveshchensk and the Chinese city of Heihe, which face each other across the Amur river. The drones would ship high-margin cargo such as electronic components weighing up to 50 kg (110 pounds), Puzanov said.

Autonomous Trucks for Heavier Freight

A second project, developed by Russian autonomous driving firm Navio, would allow driverless Chinese trucks to transport heavier freight between the two cities. Cross-border test runs with a safety driver in the cabin are scheduled for 2027, with fully autonomous operations possible in 2028, according to a presentation at the forum.

Economic Impact and Trade Growth

Rising Trade Volumes

China-Russia trade rose 26% year-on-year to $159 billion in January to July and could hit a record by the end of the year, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui said at the event.

Recent Trade Trends

In January, Chinese data showed China's trade with Russia in 2025 pulled back from a record level in 2024 and dropped for the first time in five years.

Future Passenger Transport Innovations

Cross-Border Cable Car Launch

For passengers, travelling between Blagoveshchensk and Heihe should become easier in 2027 with the launch of the world's first cross-border cable car, which promises to cut transit time to around five minutes, excluding border checks.

(Reporting by Reuters;Editing by Alessandra Prentice and Helen Popper)

Key Takeaways

  • Drone corridor to shuttle high‑margin cargo (≤ 50 kg) across the Amur River between Blagoveshchensk (Russia) and Heihe (China).
  • Navio‑developed driverless Chinese trucks to run cross‑border freight; test runs with safety drivers planned for 2027, fully autonomous in 2028.
  • Russia‑China trade surged ~25.6 % in H1 2026 (~$134 billion), intensifying pressure on border logistics infrastructure.

Frequently Asked Questions

What new transport technologies are being tested for Russia-China trade?
Russia's Far East region is trialing drones and unmanned trucks to streamline cross-border trade with China.
Where will the drone bridge project operate?
The drone bridge will connect Blagoveshchensk in Russia and Heihe in China, transporting high-margin cargo.
When could fully autonomous trucks operate between Russia and China?
Fully autonomous truck operations are possible by 2028, following test runs in 2027.
Why are Russia and China seeking new cargo transport methods?
Rapid growth in trade is causing bottlenecks at border checkpoints, driving the need for innovative logistics solutions.
How much has China-Russia trade grown recently?
China-Russia trade rose 26% year-on-year to $159 billion from January to July, with potential for a record year.

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