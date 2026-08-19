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Attacks on aid workers hit record high in 2025, UN says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Attacks on aid workers hit record high in 2025, UN says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 19, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 19, 2026

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headlines Humanitarian security UN Current Affairs

UN Reports Record Attacks on Humanitarian Aid Workers in 2025

Rising Violence Against Humanitarian Workers

By Emma Farge

Record Number of Attacks and Casualties

GENEVA, Aug 19 (Reuters) - A record number of humanitarian workers were attacked last year, driven partly by increased use of armed drones, the United Nations said on Wednesday, calling the trend "appalling".

Some 907 aid workers were killed, injured or kidnapped in 2025 versus 833 the year before, according to the Aid Worker Security Database, a platform funded by Canada and Australia that compiles major security incidents affecting aid workers.

Fatalities and Yearly Comparison

Of those, 350 were killed, down slightly from a record 387 in 2024.

UN Response and Global Reactions

Statements from UN Leadership

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the level of violence was appalling and urged states to respect the rules of war and hold perpetrators accountable.

"Serving others has become more dangerous than ever," he said, ahead of U.N. ceremonies planned for World Humanitarian Day with flags at half-staff in New York and Geneva in honour of those killed.

Impact of Armed Drones in Conflict Zones

U.N. aid chief Tom Fletcher said the proliferation of cheap and adaptable armed drones in conflicts has increased the risks. In March, drone strikes hit Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, killing at least three people including a French aid worker, while aid convoys in Sudan and Ukraine have been repeatedly hit.

Deadliest Locations for Aid Workers

Gaza was by far the most deadly place for aid workers in 2025 with 186 humanitarians killed there last year, the database showed, followed by Sudan. The U.N. Palestinian refugee agency has reported at least 393 staff killed there since the Israel-Gaza war began on October 7, 2023.

Israel, which is fighting Hamas militants in Gaza, has said it goes to great lengths to avoid all civilian casualties.

Calls for Accountability and Protection

UNRWA's former chief Philippe Lazzarini said earlier this year he was seeking a high-level panel to investigate staff deaths.

Bushra Khalidi, global humanitarian policy lead at Oxfam, called for greater protections for aid workers, saying: "We're witnessing an assault on humanitarian action itself."

(Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

Key Takeaways

  • Total aid worker attacks (killed, injured, kidnapped) reached a record 907 in 2025, up from 833 in 2024, per the Aid Worker Security Database.
  • Fatalities decreased marginally to 350 in 2025 from a record 387 in 2024, yet risks are escalating due to new tactics like armed drones.
  • Gaza remained the deadliest region with 186 aid worker fatalities; global trends underscore an urgent demand for protection and accountability.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many aid workers were attacked in 2025?
According to the UN, 907 aid workers were killed, injured, or kidnapped in 2025.
What is the main cause of increased risks for aid workers?
The proliferation of armed drones in conflict zones has been a significant factor increasing risks for aid workers.
Which region was the deadliest for aid workers in 2025?
Gaza was the deadliest region, with 186 aid workers killed in 2025.
What actions did the UN call for regarding aid worker attacks?
The UN urged states to respect the rules of war and hold perpetrators of attacks against aid workers accountable.
How did aid worker casualties in 2025 compare to the previous year?
Aid worker casualties increased in 2025, with 907 incidents compared to 833 in 2024.

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