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Bridge across Dnipro river in Kyiv hit during Russian attack, mayor says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Bridge across Dnipro river in Kyiv hit during Russian attack, mayor says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 3, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Ukraine infrastructure

Russian Air Attack Hits Dnipro River’s Northern Bridge in Kyiv, Halting Traffic

Impact and Aftermath of the Attack on Kyiv’s Infrastructure

Details of the Northern Bridge Strike

KYIV, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The Northern Bridge across the Dnipro river in Kyiv was hit during a Russian air attack on Saturday, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said, amid an escalation in strikes on infrastructure in the Ukrainian capital.

Emergency Response and Immediate Effects

Emergency services were deployed to the scene, the mayor said, and traffic across the bridge from the east to the west bank was suspended following damage to the road surface and the overhead trolleybus cables. There were no casualties reported.

Recent Attacks on Other Bridges

In the past two days, the Southern Bridge has been struck several times by Russian drones, forcing the temporary suspension of traffic across it and two other bridges across the vast Dnipro river.

Significance of the Dnipro River Bridges

Over a third of the capital's 3 million residents lived on the east, or "left", bank of the Dnipro before Russia's 2022 invasion, but the vast majority work on the western, or "right", bank where most government institutions and companies are.

Context: Escalating Attacks and Civilian Concerns

Memories of Last Winter’s Bombing Campaign

Memories of last winter, the worst of the war, are prominent in residents' minds after Russia launched last week what was seen in Ukraine as the first salvo of an expected winter bombing campaign against power facilities supplying the capital.

Moscow’s Response to Civilian Targeting Allegations

Moscow has previously denied systematically targeting civilians as part of its bombing campaigns.

(Reporting by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Key Takeaways

  • The Northern Bridge linking Kyiv’s east and west banks sustained road surface and trolleybus cable damage; emergency teams were dispatched and traffic halted—no casualties reported (investing.com)
  • In the preceding 48 hours, Russia’s drone strikes repeatedly hit the Southern Bridge and at least two other crossings over the Dnipro, disrupting traffic citywide (investing.com)
  • With over a third of Kyiv’s approximately 3 million residents living on the eastern bank but commuting to the western bank for work, these bridge attacks significantly disrupt daily life and recall last winter’s power supply terror campaign (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Which bridge in Kyiv was hit during the Russian attack?
The Northern Bridge across the Dnipro river in Kyiv was hit during the Russian air attack.
Were there any casualties reported after the attack on the bridge?
No casualties were reported following the damage to the Northern Bridge.
What was the immediate consequence of the bridge being hit?
Traffic across the bridge from the east to the west bank was suspended due to damage.
Have other bridges in Kyiv been targeted recently?
Yes, the Southern Bridge has been struck several times by Russian drones in recent days.
Why are Kyiv’s bridges significant in the current conflict?
Kyiv’s bridges connect the majority of the population to where most government institutions and companies are located.

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