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Apple cuts employee AI budgets in cost-control push, Bloomberg News reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Apple cuts employee AI budgets in cost-control push, Bloomberg News reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 4, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 4, 2026

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Apple Reduces Employee AI Budgets Amid Cost-Control Measures and Broader AI Expansion

Apple's AI Budget Cuts and Industry Context

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Apple has reduced employee budgets for AI usage as part of a broader effort to rein in costs, even as it seeks to expand the use of AI across its operations, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Details of Apple's AI Budget Reductions

Here are the details:

Changes to Daily AI Spending Allowances

• Apple last month cut the daily AI spending allowance for some engineers to $200 from $300, the report said

Potential Further Reductions

• The company is considering further reductions for some engineering teams, potentially lowering daily limits to $100

Non-Engineering Group Allowances

• Some non-engineering groups already operate under a $100 daily cap, which could be reduced to as little as $25, the report added

Exemptions and Token Usage

• Employees needing greater access to AI tools would be able to seek exemptions from senior executives, according to Bloomberg

• The budgets cover AI "tokens," the units of data processed by models such as OpenAI's ChatGPT, Anthropic's Claude and Google's Gemini

Industry-Wide AI Cost Control Trends

• The move reflects a broader trend among technology companies scrutinizing AI-related expenses after initially encouraging widespread adoption

• Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment

• The move comes amid broader efforts by companies to rein in AI spending. Bloomberg recently reported that Goldman Sachs restricted access to some AI coding tools following a review of productivity and risk management

(Reporting by Prathik Jayaprakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Key Takeaways

  • Apple trimmed engineers' daily AI token budgets to $200 (from $300) and is considering cuts to $100, while some non-engineering teams may be capped as low as $25 daily, with exemption options via senior approval (Bloomberg via Reuters).
  • This move aligns with a broader industry shift: companies like Uber and Walmart are introducing AI usage caps due to soaring token and compute costs amid escalating AI adoption (Bloomberg, UBS).
  • Despite cost controls, Apple continues to lean into AI—boosting investment in AI infrastructure and optimizing token usage, highlighting balancing productivity gains with margin protection (Apple’s 2026 Form 10-K; Bloomberg analysis).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Apple reducing employee AI budgets?
Apple is cutting employee AI budgets as part of broader cost-control efforts, even as it aims to expand AI across its operations.
What changes have been made to AI spending allowances for Apple employees?
Some engineers’ daily AI allowances dropped from $300 to $200, with potential further reductions to $100. Non-engineers may see caps lowered to $25.
How can Apple employees get increased access to AI tools?
Employees requiring greater AI tool access can seek exemptions from senior executives.
What are AI 'tokens' mentioned in Apple’s spending cuts?
AI 'tokens' are units of data processed by models like OpenAI's ChatGPT, Anthropic's Claude, and Google's Gemini, and are now subject to stricter employee budget limits.
Is Apple the only tech company limiting AI-related expenses?
No, other companies such as Goldman Sachs have also implemented restrictions on AI tool access and spending.

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