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Irish tax revenue up 10% so far this year - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Irish tax revenue up 10% so far this year

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 4, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 4, 2026

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Finance Taxation Ireland Government Revenue Economy

Ireland Sees 10% Increase in Tax Revenue for 2026 as Corporate Taxes Surge

Overview of Ireland's 2026 Tax Revenue Growth

Record-Breaking Tax Revenue Driven by Corporate Taxes

DUBLIN, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Ireland's tax revenue rose 10.3% in the first 10 months of 2026 compared to a year earlier, excluding one-off proceeds from a ruling related to Apple back taxes, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

A surge in corporate tax paid mainly by a small group of US multinationals has helped drive overall tax revenue to record levels each year since 2021 and handed the government large budget surpluses to spend and save.

Income Tax and VAT Contributions

Receipts are forecast to grow by another 5% on an underlying basis this year, with income tax and VAT returns, which were 8% and 7% higher respectively at the end of October, also contributing strongly.

Corporate Tax Receipts and Payment Timing

While corporate tax receipts are up 23% so far this year compared to the same period in 2025, that is partly due to early payments that the finance ministry expect to even out by year-end.

Government Spending Trends

Government spending was up 7.4% year-on-year by the end of last month, the data showed, with expenditure on day-to-day services again growing at a faster pace than major planned investments in public infrastructure.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by William James)

Key Takeaways

  • Tax revenues up 10.3% year‑on‑year through October 2026, excluding one‑off Apple proceeds.
  • Corporate tax receipts soared—23% higher—though partly due to early payments expected to normalise.
  • Income tax and VAT rose notably (8% and 7% respectively), contributing to record revenues amid rising government spending.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Ireland's tax revenue increase in 2026?
Ireland's tax revenue rose by 10.3% in the first 10 months of 2026 compared to the previous year.
What contributed most to Ireland's tax revenue growth?
A surge in corporate tax paid mainly by US multinationals was the main contributor to the revenue growth.
How did income tax and VAT perform in 2026?
Income tax and VAT returns were 8% and 7% higher respectively at the end of October 2026.
Why were corporate tax receipts up by 23% in 2026?
The 23% rise in corporate tax receipts was partly due to early payments expected to even out by year-end.
How did government spending change in 2026?
Government spending increased by 7.4% year-on-year, with day-to-day services growing faster than infrastructure investment.

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