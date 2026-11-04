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Arm beats second-quarter revenue estimates on AI and data-center demand - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Arm beats second-quarter revenue estimates on AI and data-center demand

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 4, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 4, 2026

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Arm Holdings Beats Q2 Revenue Estimates on Strong AI, Data-Center Demand

Arm Holdings Q2 Financial Performance and Market Drivers

Revenue Growth Driven by AI and Data-Center Demand

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Arm Holdings beat Wall Street estimates for second-quarter revenue on Wednesday, driven by higher royalty payments and licensing fees from customers deploying its chip architecture in AI-related computing products.

Business Model: Licensing and Royalties

Unlike chipmakers that manufacture semiconductors, Arm Holdings licenses its processor architecture and earns royalties on chips shipped using its technology, making licensing fees and royalty payments the company's primary sources of revenue.

Market Share and Cloud Provider Adoption

Arm said its server-chip architecture accounted for more than 50% of deployments at major cloud providers in 2025 and is expected to exceed 60% by the end of 2026.

Stock Performance and AI Boom Impact

Shares of the company fell about 2% in extended trading.

Demand for Arm-based technology has benefited from the AI boom, as major cloud companies develop custom processors for data-center workloads.

Power Efficiency and Data-Center Operations

Arm's architecture is prized for its power efficiency, an increasingly important factor as operators seek to rein in the energy and cooling costs of running large AI models.

Detailed Financial Results

Royalties and Licensing Revenue

Revenue from royalties, which Arm collects on each chip shipped using its technology, rose 8% to $670 million for the second quarter, compared with estimates of $720.8 million.

Licensing revenue, which includes upfront fees for access to its technology, was $773 million, compared with estimates of $625.1 million.

Overall Revenue and Profit

The company's second-quarter revenue of $1.44 billion beat analysts' average estimate of $1.38 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Arm's adjusted profit of 52 cents per share surpassed estimates of 47 cents per share.

Future Outlook

The company projected third-quarter revenue of $1.54 billion, compared with the average analyst estimate of $1.53 billion.

Legal Developments

Qualcomm Licensing Dispute

Jury Verdict and Ongoing Disputes

Last month, a Delaware jury found Arm breached parts of its licensing agreement with Qualcomm and interfered with the latter's relationship with Meta, but awarded only $2 in damages, leaving key disputes over royalties and future licensing terms to be decided by a judge.

(Reporting by Max A. Cherney in San Francisco and Prathik Jayaprakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Leroy Leo)

Key Takeaways

  • Total Q2 revenue of approximately $1.14 billion beat estimates, marking Arm’s best second quarter ever and the third consecutive billion‑dollar quarter (investors.arm.com).
  • Royalty revenue rose ~21% to $620 million, driven by higher‑rate architectures (Armv9, CSS) and increased data‑center chip shipments; licensing revenue surged ~56% to $515 million due to high‑value agreements and backlog (content-archive.fast-edgar.com).
  • Arm’s server‑chip architecture now represents over 50% of hyperscaler deployments in 2025 and is projected to exceed 60% by end‑2026; Arm’s energy‑efficient designs cater to AI‑heavy data‑center demand (insight.factset.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Arm Holdings perform in the second quarter?
Arm Holdings beat Wall Street revenue estimates for the second quarter, reporting $1.44 billion in revenue.
What drove Arm's revenue growth in Q2?
The company's revenue growth was driven by increased royalty payments and licensing fees from customers using its chip architecture for AI and data-center products.
How much did Arm's royalty and licensing revenues increase?
Royalties rose 8% to $670 million, while licensing revenue reached $773 million, both exceeding analyst estimates.
What is the significance of Arm's server chip architecture for cloud providers?
Arm's server chip architecture accounted for over 50% of major cloud deployments in 2025 and is expected to surpass 60% by the end of 2026.
What recent legal challenge did Arm face regarding its licensing agreements?
A Delaware jury found Arm breached parts of its licensing agreement with Qualcomm but awarded only $2 in damages, leaving further disputes to be resolved by a judge.

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