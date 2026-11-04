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Why Europe's supermarket fridges were easy targets - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Why Europe's supermarket fridges were easy targets

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 4, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: November 4, 2026

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Finance cybersecurity Markets Food Security

Europe’s Supermarket Fridge Cyberattacks Expose Food Security Risks

By Marta Fiorin and Zoran Mikletic

Supermarket Fridge Cyberattacks and Their Impact on Food Security

BRUGES, Belgium, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Hackers who cranked up fridge temperatures at supermarkets across Europe may have gained access through public internet-connected systems protected by default passwords or outdated software, a cybersecurity expert said.

Recent Incidents and Affected Entities

The second cyberattack in three weeks hit fridge systems at supermarket chains including Carrefour and Delhaize in Belgium, and ICA and Coop in Sweden, forcing retailers to discard spoiled food and raising concerns about food security. Three blood banks in France were also hit.

Authorities have not publicly disclosed how the attackers gained access, and no perpetrator has been identified.

Expert Insights on System Vulnerabilities

Laurens Singier, an ethical hacker and researcher at Cyber 3 Lab, part of Howest University of Applied Sciences in Bruges, Belgium, said internet-connected systems which can be accessible remotely often have weak protections.

"In this case, the weak point was mainly putting those devices on the public internet. They shouldn't even be there," he said, speaking from a lab full of servers and systems similar to those that could control supermarket store fridges.

Common Security Flaws in Industrial Systems

A common problem with such systems is that operators fail to change default passwords set by the manufacturer, while others run older software with known vulnerabilities, he said.

AI was now making it easier for amateurs to pull off hacks, Singier added.

Supermarket Responses and Industry Recommendations

Supermarkets on Tuesday said they had taken hacked fridges offline, in line with guidance from refrigeration monitoring software provider Danfoss, whose systems were ​again among those targeted. Danfoss has said it is working with clients on fixes.

Steps to Enhance Security

Singier said that retailers should check they understand how they connect to the store interface, strengthen passwords, and consider switching from internet-based systems to more secure systems using SIM cards, like those used by solar panels and car chargers.

"After this attack, we've seen a lot less of these devices publicly on the internet," he said. "But if you look at the numbers, there's still a lot of industrial devices which are open to the public, and in a lot of cases you yourself as the butcher or the chocolatier don't even know about it."

(Reporting by Marta Fiorin and Zoran Mikletic; Writing by Helen Reid; Editing by Adam Jourdan and Elaine Hardcastle)

Key Takeaways

  • Hackers exploited exposed refrigeration controllers—often still online with default passwords or unsupported software—to remotely raise temperatures to ~50 °C, spoiling food at chains like Carrefour, Delhaize, ICA and Coop. (fidelity.com)
  • Forescout research found nearly 13,000 refrigeration systems globally are internet‑accessible in 99 countries, with 80 % of Danfoss systems running outdated, vulnerable firmware. (euronews.com)
  • In response, supermarkets are disconnecting systems from the public internet, switching to secure methods (e.g., 5G/modern modems), and urgently patching or replacing obsolete equipment. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How did hackers access supermarket fridges in Europe?
Hackers may have exploited public internet-connected systems with default passwords or outdated software to access and manipulate supermarket fridge controls.
Which supermarket chains were affected by the cyberattacks?
Supermarket chains such as Carrefour, Delhaize in Belgium, and ICA and Coop in Sweden were among those affected by the cyberattacks on fridge systems.
What were the consequences of the fridge cyberattacks?
Retailers had to discard spoiled food, and the attacks raised concerns about food security. Blood banks in France were also impacted.
What security weaknesses did experts identify in supermarket fridge systems?
Experts identified default passwords, outdated software with known vulnerabilities, and exposure of devices to the public internet as key weaknesses.
What security recommendations were suggested for retailers after the attacks?
Retailers were advised to change default passwords, update software, limit internet exposure, and consider more secure, SIM card-based connectivity for sensitive systems.

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