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Uber's profit forecast disappoints as driver shortages, Middle East conflict hurt - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Uber's profit forecast disappoints as driver shortages, Middle East conflict hurt

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 4, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: November 4, 2026

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Uber’s Profit Forecast Falls Short Amid Global Driver Shortage and Conflict

Uber’s Financial Performance and Market Challenges

Profit Forecast and Wall Street Expectations

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Uber forecast fourth-quarter profit below Wall Street expectations on Wednesday, as a shortage of drivers, costlier fuel and the Middle East conflict choked ride-hailing growth from India and Brazil to Canada.

Driver Shortages and Incentive Strategies

The slowdown is forcing Uber to spend more on recruiting and keeping drivers even as it funds acquisitions and a push into autonomous vehicles.

Shifting Incentives from Riders to Drivers

CEO Dara Khosrowshahi told analysts the company is shifting incentive money from riders to drivers, which can mean higher fares. "Now this year we're taking down rider incentives and we're using those dollars to fund driver incentives," he said on a call with analysts.

Shares of the ride-hailing company were up about 1.5% in early trading.

Financial Forecasts and Market Impact

Uber forecast fourth-quarter adjusted profit of 95 cents to 99 cents per share, below estimates of $1.06 per share, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Impact of Middle East Conflict

The company said the Middle East conflict took about 75 basis points off Mobility gross bookings growth in the third quarter, and it assumes a 100 basis-point hit in the fourth quarter as escalations coincide with the busy holiday travel season.

Mobility Gross Bookings Growth

Mobility gross bookings grew 17% on a constant-currency basis, slowing from 20% in the second quarter.

International Market Challenges

"Elevated fuel prices and tighter driver availability weighed on supply growth in several international markets," Khosrowshahi said.

Business in Canada was also hit by tighter immigration flows, and Khosrowshahi said the market is "meaningfully undersupplied."

Revenue and Future Projections

The company expects gross bookings of $63.25 billion to $65.25 billion, compared with analysts' estimates of $64.42 billion.

It expects adjusted core profit of $3.13 billion to $3.23 billion compared with estimates of $3.19 billion.

Third-Quarter Revenue Performance

Third-quarter revenue of $14.77 billion grew 10% and was the slowest since the first quarter of 2021, but it topped estimates of $14.69 billion.

Investments and Strategic Moves

Autonomous Vehicles Expansion

Uber said it expects about 700 fully driverless vehicles on its platform by year-end and more than 2,000 by the end of 2027. It plans to focus capital on a smaller group of autonomous-vehicle partners.

Mergers, Acquisitions, and Future Plans

The company also agreed to buy catering marketplace ezCater. Apart from autonomous-vehicle investment, it expects "minimal to no further M&A through at least 2027".

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Key Takeaways

  • Driver shortages in markets like India, Brazil and Canada, compounded by elevated fuel prices and Middle East conflict, are slowing Mobility growth and increasing driver acquisition costs, leading Uber to reallocate incentives from riders to drivers
  • The company’s Q4 outlook of $0.95–0.99 adjusted EPS and $63.25–65.25 billion in gross bookings falls below analysts’ expectations (EPS $1.06, bookings $64.42 billion)
  • Uber is advancing its autonomous strategy—expecting about 700 fully driverless vehicles on its platform by end‑2026 and over 2,000 by end‑2027—and agreed to acquire ezCater, though plans minimal further M&A through 2027

Frequently Asked Questions

How has the Middle East conflict affected Uber's business?
The Middle East conflict reduced Uber's Mobility gross bookings growth by 75 basis points in Q3 and is expected to take 100 basis points off growth in Q4.
What steps is Uber taking to address the driver shortage?
Uber is increasing spending on driver incentives, shifting funds from rider incentives, and focusing on recruiting and retaining more drivers.
What is Uber's outlook for autonomous vehicles?
Uber expects to have about 700 fully driverless vehicles by the end of the year and more than 2,000 by 2027, focusing investment on select partners.
What regions have been most affected by Uber's slowdown?
International markets like India, Brazil, and Canada have seen slower ride-hailing growth due to supply constraints and tighter immigration flows.

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