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EU leaders aim to appoint new ECB chief in December, official says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU leaders aim to appoint new ECB chief in December, official says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 4, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: November 4, 2026

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EU Leaders Target December Summit for New ECB President Appointment

Succession Process and Timeline for ECB Presidency

By Jan Strupczewski

BRUSSELS, Nov 4 (Reuters) - European Union leaders aim to appoint a successor to European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, who is stepping down early, at their December 17 to 18 summit, a senior euro zone official said on Wednesday.

Lagarde’s Early Departure and Replacement Procedure

Lagarde announced last week she would step down on February 7, 2027, months ahead of the formal end of her mandate. EU leaders will appoint her replacement once finance ministers make a formal recommendation from among submitted candidates and after consulting the ECB and the European Parliament.

Parliamentary Consultation and Tight Timeline

Aiming for the December EU summit does not leave a lot of time to complete all the formal steps, especially given that the European Parliament, even though it does not have a veto right on ECB board candidates, has to adopt its view on the proposed person at a plenary session. There is one such plenary session on November 23 to 28 in Strasbourg and more in December.

"The aim is to find a formal agreement on the appointments in December at the European Council," the senior official, involved in the preparations of the decision, said.

Candidate Nomination and Political Negotiations

Deadline for Candidates Looms

Euro zone governments are to put forward their candidates to replace Lagarde by Friday, November 6, and euro zone finance ministers will take stock of the process at their regular meeting on Monday, November 9.

Potential Nominees

The Netherlands has already announced it would propose its former central bank governor, Klaas Knot, and Spain is likely to put forward the head of the Bank for International Settlements, Pablo Hernandez de Cos.

There are no plans to issue a recommendation for a single candidate on Monday, the senior official said, adding this could change if a political agreement on a single candidate emerges among EU leaders in the coming days.

Broader Executive Board Appointments

The political agreement is also likely to include a deal on who should replace two other members of the central bank's Executive Board: the head of the ECB's market operations, Isabel Schnabel, who leaves on January 3, 2027, and Chief Economist Philip Lane, whose term ends in May 2027.

"So if an agreement emerges soon, we're talking about days rather than weeks, then the council (of EU finance ministers) could issue a formal recommendation already within this month," the official said.

Fallback Scenario if December Deadline Missed

January Appointment as Backup

The official said that if all the formal steps take longer, the new ECB head could still be appointed in January, when parliament holds another plenary week and leaders could formalise the decision without meeting in person. 

"But preferably we would have this done and dusted in December," the official said.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Xevi Fontdegloria)

Key Takeaways

  • Christine Lagarde will step down as ECB President on February 7, 2027—about nine months before her mandate ends—triggering a fast‑tracked succession process (ecb.europa.eu)
  • EU finance ministers are to review candidate nominations by November 9, following a November 6 deadline, with frontrunners including Klaas Knot (Netherlands) and Pablo Hernández de Cos (Spain) (euronews.com)
  • EU leaders aim to finalise appointments at the December 17–18 European Council summit; consultations with ECB and European Parliament still required, meaning December is tight timeframe (agenceurope.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

When do EU leaders plan to appoint the new ECB chief?
EU leaders aim to appoint the new European Central Bank chief at the December 17 to 18 summit.
Why is a new ECB president needed?
Christine Lagarde announced she would step down as ECB president on February 7, 2027, ahead of her scheduled term end.
What is the process for appointing the next ECB chief?
EU finance ministers recommend a candidate, after which EU leaders appoint the new ECB president following consultations with the ECB and the European Parliament.
Who are some potential candidates to replace Christine Lagarde?
Potential candidates include Klaas Knot, former central bank governor of the Netherlands, and Pablo Hernandez de Cos, head of the Bank for International Settlements.
What happens if the appointment process is delayed?
If delayed, the appointment could be made in January, during the European Parliament's plenary week.

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