GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
AI boom draws chip supply from other end-markets, Siltronic CEO says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

AI boom draws chip supply from other end-markets, Siltronic CEO says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 4, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 4, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

AI Boom Drives Semiconductor Supply Toward Data Centers, Says Siltronic CEO

AI Demand Reshapes Semiconductor Industry and Supply Chains

By Ozan Ergenay

Nov 4 (Reuters) - An AI chip boom is redirecting semiconductor supply toward data centres and away from smartphones and PCs, constraining some end markets, Siltronic CEO Michael Heckmeier said on Wednesday.

Siltronic's Sales Forecast and Market Impact

Siltronic, which makes silicon wafers used in semiconductors, raised its annual sales forecast for the second time this year on Wednesday, citing stronger demand for its wafers.

AI as the Chip Industry's Main Growth Engine

AI-linked demand has become the chip industry's main growth engine, but Heckmeier told Reuters in an interview that some other semiconductor end markets could grow faster if more chips were available.

"It's not that AI is offsetting certain weaknesses," Heckmeier said. "It's more AI is generating a certain weakness."

Supply Allocation and Market Constraints

Demand for AI-related chips remains so strong that semiconductor manufacturers are allocating more supply to those applications, leaving less capacity for other end markets.

"When our customers have the choice to sell their chips to different segments, they will always send them to the ones that pay best," he said. "The pockets of the AI players, particularly the hyperscalers, are the deepest."

AI Servers and Silicon Wafer Demand

The trend has made AI servers the industry's main growth engine, with the impact extending beyond higher server volumes.

Heckmeier said AI server farms consume roughly three to four times more silicon area than traditional servers, boosting demand for advanced wafers

Future Outlook for Semiconductor Markets

Any moderation in AI demand would not necessarily derail the industry's growth, Heckmeier said, because capacity could flow back to smartphones, PCs and other markets where underlying demand remains solid.

"We don't see it at all today," Heckmeier said of any slowdown in AI demand.

"But even if it came, we feel there is a natural balance in the system that the overall growth dynamics could go on."

(Reporting by Ozan Ergenay in Gdansk, Editing by Tasim Zahid)

Key Takeaways

  • AI server demand is reshaping wafer consumption: AI servers require roughly three to four times more silicon area than traditional ones, boosting 300 mm and 200 mm wafer demand. Estimates suggest AI‑server wafer consumption will rise ~50 % YoY, while smartphone and PC wafer consumption could drop ~14 % and ~10 %, respectively.
  • Siltronic raised its 2026 sales guidance—from a forecasted low‑to‑mid‑single‑digit decline to a range roughly matching 2025—thanks to strong volume growth and favorable FX, with wafer shipments hitting all‑time highs. EBITDA margin guidance was narrowed up to 22‑24 %.
  • Heckmeier notes that while AI is the current growth engine, the industry has resilience: if AI demand moderates, capacity could shift back to smartphones, PCs, and other markets, maintaining overall growth dynamics.

Frequently Asked Questions

How is the AI chip boom affecting semiconductor supply?
The AI chip boom is shifting semiconductor supply toward data centers and away from smartphones and PCs, resulting in constraints for some end markets.
Why are semiconductor manufacturers prioritizing AI applications?
Semiconductor manufacturers are allocating more supply to AI-related chips because demand is stronger and AI players, especially hyperscalers, are willing to pay more.
What impact does AI server growth have on wafer demand?
AI server farms use three to four times more silicon area than traditional servers, significantly boosting demand for advanced silicon wafers.
Could growth return to other chip markets if AI demand slows?
Yes, if AI demand moderates, capacity could shift back to smartphones, PCs, and other markets with solid underlying demand.
Has there been any sign of a slowdown in AI demand?
According to Siltronic's CEO, there is currently no sign of a slowdown in AI demand.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for UK electric car registrations surge 54% to capture third of market

UK electric car registrations surge 54% to capture third of market

Image for European lawmakers push to weaken car CO2 emissions targets

European lawmakers push to weaken car CO2 emissions targets

Image for Why Europe's supermarket fridges were easy targets

Why Europe's supermarket fridges were easy targets

Image for Shein to invest €500 million in Polish hub after EU parcel charges

Shein to invest €500 million in Polish hub after EU parcel charges

Image for Uber's profit forecast disappoints as driver shortages, Middle East conflict hurt

Uber's profit forecast disappoints as driver shortages, Middle East conflict hurt

Image for Factbox-Who is HP's new CEO Emma Walmsley?

Factbox-Who is HP's new CEO Emma Walmsley?

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Irish tax revenue up 10% so far this year
Irish tax revenue up 10% so far this year
Image for EU leaders aim to appoint new ECB chief in December, official says
EU leaders aim to appoint new ECB chief in December, official says
Image for Meta draws record orders for debut euro bond sale, Bloomberg News reports
Meta draws record orders for debut euro bond sale, Bloomberg News reports
Image for Prediction markets get Democratic win right, with a few surprises
Prediction markets get Democratic win right, with a few surprises
Image for Sequoia Capital to close London office, raises about $10 billion in new funding
Sequoia Capital to close London office, raises about $10 billion in new funding
Image for Exclusive-Ammonia maker AGF Nitrogen weighs shutdowns due to gas costs, demand slump, CEO says
Exclusive-Ammonia maker AGF Nitrogen weighs shutdowns due to gas costs, demand slump, CEO says
Image for UK minister formally intervenes in Sky's £1.6 billion ITV deal
UK minister formally intervenes in Sky's £1.6 billion ITV deal
Image for Tesla's new registrations in Germany nearly quadruple in October, KBA says
Tesla's new registrations in Germany nearly quadruple in October, KBA says
Image for Kraft Heinz to divest North America coffee unit amid CEO turnaround efforts 
Kraft Heinz to divest North America coffee unit amid CEO turnaround efforts 
Image for Flutter pauses share buybacks to focus on cutting costs and debt
Flutter pauses share buybacks to focus on cutting costs and debt
Image for Lloyd's access demand remains strong as pricing falls, Argenta says
Lloyd's access demand remains strong as pricing falls, Argenta says
Image for Democratic sweep adds new twist to markets' Iran, AI, and debt worries
Democratic sweep adds new twist to markets' Iran, AI, and debt worries
View All Finance Posts