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Expedia forecasts downbeat fourth-quarter revenue as geopolitical tensions weigh - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Expedia forecasts downbeat fourth-quarter revenue as geopolitical tensions weigh

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 4, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 4, 2026

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Expedia Forecasts Lower Q4 Revenue as Geopolitical Risks Impact Travel Industry

By Anshuman Tripathy

Expedia's Financial Performance and Industry Challenges

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Online travel firm Expedia Group forecast fourth-quarter revenue largely below Wall Street expectations, as the industry struggles with the Middle East conflict and unrest in Europe, sending its shares down about 6% in extended trade.

Q4 Revenue Outlook

The company on Wednesday projected fourth-quarter revenue in the range of $3.69 billion to $3.75 billion, with the midpoint below analysts' estimates of $3.74 billion.

Impact of Geopolitical Events

The downbeat forecast overshadowed a beat on third-quarter revenue and profit, as steady spending by affluent consumers supported international travel demand amid persistent inflation.

"The US consumer was strong both in domestic travel and in outbound to Europe and Asia," CEO Ariane Gorin told Reuters.

Gorin pinned moderation in the fourth-quarter forecast on the US midterm elections and unrest in the Middle East and Europe.

Industry-Wide Concerns

Her comment echoes those from peer Booking Holdings on Tuesday on travel disruptions to and from the Middle East and the impact of elevated airfares, alongside unrest in certain European cities.

Hotel operators including Hilton and Marriott have also flagged a drag from the Middle East conflict on their fourth-quarter results, along with impact from the elections.

Travel Trends in Europe

In Europe people traveled more domestically than long-haul outbound, Gorin noted.

Updated Forecasts and Q3 Results

Expedia raised its annual gross bookings forecast to the range of $131.4 billion to $131.9 billion, from $129.5 billion to $130.8 billion earlier.

Analysts on average were expecting annual gross bookings of $130.22 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

The Seattle-based company expects annual revenue of $16.37 billion to $16.43 billion, compared with $16.05 billion to $16.22 billion previously.

Q3 Performance Highlights

Expedia reported third-quarter adjusted profit of $9.39 per share, beating Wall Street estimates of $8.89.

The Vrbo parent's revenue rose about 12% to $4.94 billion for the quarter ended September 30, beating estimates of $4.74 billion.

(Reporting by Anshuman Tripathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Key Takeaways

  • Q4 revenue guidance (midpoint ~$3.72 bn) comes in slightly below analysts’ ~$3.74 bn estimate, triggering investor caution.
  • Management attributes softened outlook to geopolitical tensions in Middle East and Europe plus uncertainty from U.S. midterm elections.
  • Despite Q3 beats—adj. EPS $9.39 vs. est. $8.89; revenue $4.94 bn vs. est. $4.74 bn—Investors remain wary, weighing global instability.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Expedia's third-quarter results compare to analyst expectations?
Expedia beat Wall Street expectations for both third-quarter revenue and adjusted profit, reporting a 12% revenue increase.
Did Expedia raise its annual gross bookings outlook?
Yes, Expedia increased its annual gross bookings forecast to $131.4 billion–$131.9 billion, surpassing analyst expectations.
Which other factors affected Expedia's financial outlook?
Persistent inflation, elevated airfares, and the impact of US midterm elections contributed to Expedia's cautious fourth-quarter forecast.

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