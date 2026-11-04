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UK electric car registrations surge 54% to capture third of market - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK electric car registrations surge 54% to capture third of market

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 4, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 4, 2026

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UK Electric Car Registrations Surge 54%, Take Nearly 32% Market Share in October

UK Electric Vehicle Market Performance in October 2026

Overview of Registration Growth

Nov 4 (Reuters) - UK battery electric vehicle registrations grew by roughly 54% in October from a year earlier, overtaking hybrid and petrol models and taking nearly a 32% market share, industry data showed on Wednesday.

Key Market Statistics

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) Registrations

• According to New Automotive, 49,155 new BEVs were registered in the UK in October 2026, accounting for 31.8% of all new-car registrations.

Total Car Registrations

• Total registrations rose 26.9% in October to 154,407 units

Industry Insights and Market Leaders

Expert Commentary

•  "Almost one in three new cars sold in October was fully electric, more than any other fuel type, and electric car sales are up by more than half on last year," Ben Nelmes, CEO of the car-industry lobby group New Automotive, said

Leading Brands

Tesla's Market Position

• Tesla led the UK BEV market year-to-date, with registrations up 25.4% from a year earlier and a 9.53% market share

Competition Among Other Brands

• South Korea's Kia and China's BYD continued to compete for second place, with market shares of 6.9% and 6.8%, respectively

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Simone Lobo in Bengaluru; Editing by Aby Jose Koilparambil)

Key Takeaways

  • Battery‑electric cars accounted for nearly one in three new car sales in October 2026, reflecting surging consumer demand and marking the highest share among all powertrain types.
  • New‑car registrations overall rose 26.9% to 154,407 units, indicating robust growth across the auto market.
  • Tesla remains the BEV market leader year‑to‑date with a 9.53% share, while Kia and BYD closely follow, highlighting intensifying competition in the electric segment.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did UK electric car registrations increase in October 2026?
UK battery electric vehicle registrations grew by roughly 54% in October 2026 compared to the previous year.
What market share did electric cars achieve in the UK in October?
Electric cars accounted for nearly 32% (31.8%) of all new-car registrations in the UK in October 2026.
Which company led the UK battery electric vehicle market year-to-date?
Tesla led the UK BEV market year-to-date, with a 9.53% market share.
How did total new car registrations perform in October?
Total new car registrations in the UK rose 26.9% in October 2026, reaching 154,407 units.
Which brands competed for second place in the UK BEV market?
South Korea's Kia and China's BYD competed for second place in the UK BEV market, with market shares of 6.9% and 6.8%, respectively.

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