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Qualcomm's smartphone chip sales miss estimates, shares fall - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Qualcomm's smartphone chip sales miss estimates, shares fall

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 4, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: November 4, 2026

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Qualcomm Misses Revenue Estimates for Smartphone Chips as Shares Decline

Qualcomm's Financial Performance and Market Challenges

Fourth-Quarter Revenue Shortfall and Market Reaction

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Qualcomm on Wednesday fell short of Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter revenue from its smartphone chips on sluggish demand and declining Apple-related revenue, sending its shares down more than 4% in extended trading.

Demand for lucrative high-bandwidth storage for AI servers has pushed up memory chip prices, raising the cost of consumer electronics and squeezing smartphone processor designers such as Qualcomm.

Global smartphone shipments fell 20% in the September quarter to a 14-year low, according to Counterpoint Research.

Handset Revenue Decline

Revenue from Qualcomm's handset unit, which makes chips for smartphones, fell 26% to $5.14 billion in the fourth quarter, dragging the chip segment's revenue down 8% to $9.02 billion.

Analysts polled by Visible Alpha expected handset revenue of $5.25 billion.

CEO Insights and Strategic Shifts

In an interview with Reuters, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon said sales of Android handsets are ticking upward again.

"Unlike some other companies, we called this memory thing early, and we said we prepared for it," Amon said. "We're starting to see sequential growth now on Android, we have been really executing on the non-handset business."

Apple's Transition and Diversification Efforts

Investors had also worried over Apple switching to using its own modem chips and Qualcomm's warning of a faster-than-expected decline in sales to the iPhone maker.

Amon said the first-quarter fiscal 2027 forecast given on Wednesday includes no further sales from Apple, while Qualcomm has been winning business with other customers beyond the smartphone business.

Non-Handset Revenue Growth Projections

"We have within the year a 70% increase year-over-year in the design wins in fiscal "27, with Apple out of the model," Amon said. "We expect the non-handset (revenue) to replace Apple entirely, and you're going to see 60% year-over-year growth in the non-handset business as you go to fiscal '27."

Future Outlook and Key Partnerships

The smartphone chipmaker expects first-quarter revenue between $10.4 billion and $11.2 billion, the midpoint of which is above analysts' average estimate of $10.48 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

It expects sales in its chip segment to be between $9 billion and $9.6 billion, exceeding estimates of $8.88 billion.

Adjusted profit is expected to be between $2.15 and $2.35 per share, compared with estimates of $2.27.

Major Deals and Data Center Ambitions

A September agreement allowing Amazon to buy up to $60 billion of Qualcomm's AI chips and related data-center products added the e-commerce giant to a client roster that includes Microsoft and Meta Platforms.

Qualcomm has said revenue from two custom chip programs with hyperscalers would begin in the current quarter ahead of a ramp-up of its AI accelerator products next year as it targets $15 billion in annual data-center revenue by fiscal 2029.

Earlier on Wednesday, the company signed a multi-year 5G deal to supply radio equipment, baseband units and software for SpaceX's planned nationwide Starlink Mobile network starting in 2027.

Quarterly Results and Analyst Expectations

Adjusted sales in the fourth quarter fell 7% to $10.44 billion, beating estimates of $10.11 billion. Adjusted profit came in at $2.17 per share, compared with estimates of $2.16.

(Reporting by Anhata Rooprai in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Key Takeaways

  • Smartphone chip revenue fell 26% YoY to $5.14 billion vs $5.25 billion expected, amid a 20% drop in global smartphone shipments—lowest Q3 level in 14 years (ca.investing.com).
  • CEO Cristiano Amon forecasts non‑handset revenue to grow ~60% in FY 2027 and expects non‑handset to fully offset Apple loss; targets $15 billion data‑center revenue by FY 2029 (nasdaq.com).
  • Memory‑driven cost pressure and rising DRAM/NAND prices, fueled by AI server demand, are straining smartphone BOM, elevating device prices and squeezing Qualcomm’s margins (spglobal.com).

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Qualcomm's smartphone chip sales miss estimates?
Qualcomm's chip sales missed estimates due to sluggish demand and declining revenue from Apple-related business.
How did Qualcomm's Q4 smartphone chip revenue perform?
Qualcomm's handset unit revenue fell 26% to $5.14 billion in the fourth quarter, missing analyst expectations.
What impact did the sales miss have on Qualcomm's shares?
Qualcomm's shares fell more than 4% in extended trading after the revenue miss was announced.
What are Qualcomm's future growth plans beyond smartphones?
Qualcomm expects significant growth in its non-handset business, targeting AI chips and data-center revenue.
What is the outlook for Qualcomm's revenue in the next quarter?
Qualcomm expects first-quarter revenue between $10.4 billion and $11.2 billion, slightly above analysts' average estimates.

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