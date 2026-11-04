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Meta draws record orders for debut euro bond sale, Bloomberg News reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Meta draws record orders for debut euro bond sale, Bloomberg News reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 4, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 4, 2026

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Meta Sets Record with €53 Billion Orders for Debut Euro Bond Sale

Meta's Euro Bond Offering Attracts Massive Investor Interest

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms received a record €53 billion ($59.52 billion) in investor orders for its debut euro-denominated bond sale, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing data compiled by the news agency.

The offering comes as technology companies increasingly turn to debt markets to help finance large-scale investments in AI infrastructure.

Key Details of Meta's Euro Bond Sale

Here are more details:

Fundraising Goals and Structure

• Meta is seeking to raise as much as €9 billion from the euro offering, Bloomberg added

Comparison to Previous Offerings

• Meta's euro sale follows its $15 billion five-part US bond offering on Tuesday

Bond Structure and Maturities

• The euro debt is being offered in six parts. with maturities ranging from just over four years to more than 38 years, the report said, citing a person familiar with the matter

Transaction Management

• Citigroup and Morgan Stanley are managing the euro bond transaction, which is expected to price later on Wednesday, the report added

Meta's Debt Position

• Meta’s total debt stood at $83.67 billion as of September 30, according to data compiled by LSEG

Equity Raise Plans

• The debt sale comes days after Meta expanded plans for what could become a $97.5 billion equity raise

Exchange Rate Information

• ($1 = 0.8905 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Anzar Mehraj in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

Key Takeaways

  • Meta attracted exceptionally strong demand—over six times the size of the proposed issue—marking its first euro bond sale.
  • The euro offering spans six tranches from around four to 38+ years, managed by Citigroup and Morgan Stanley.
  • This debt raising follows a $15 billion U.S. bond sale and reflects broader Big Tech borrowing trends to finance AI infrastructure.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Meta raise in its debut euro-denominated bond sale?
Meta is seeking to raise as much as €9 billion from its euro-denominated bond offering.
What was the total investor demand for Meta's euro bond sale?
Meta received a record €53 billion ($59.52 billion) in investor orders for the euro bond sale.
Who is managing Meta's euro bond transaction?
Citigroup and Morgan Stanley are managing Meta's euro bond transaction.
What are the maturities for Meta's euro bond offering?
The euro debt is being offered in six parts, with maturities ranging from just over four years to more than 38 years.
Why is Meta issuing bonds now?
Meta is issuing bonds to help finance large-scale investments in AI infrastructure as tech companies turn to debt markets.

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