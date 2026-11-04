GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Europe to invest €525 million in chip startups to catch up with US and China - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Europe to invest €525 million in chip startups to catch up with US and China

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 4, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 4, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets technology Investing

EU Invests €525 Million in Chip Startups to Compete with US and China

EU Funding Initiative to Boost Semiconductor Industry

By Foo Yun Chee

Overview of the Investment

BRUSSELS, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The European Union will invest €525 million ($590 million) in chip startups to help them scale up faster, EU tech chief Henna Virkkunen said on Wednesday, part of a push to help Europe catch up with the United States and China.

Breakdown of Grants and Funding

The European Commission and EU countries will provide €440 million in grants to startups to help them meet the cost of developing chips for commercial use, while another €85 million will help fund a European Chips Design Platform.

Strategic Importance of Chip Design

Statements from EU Leadership

"We know that Europe can't strengthen our position in the global semiconductor industry if we don't succeed in chip design," Virkkunen, the European Commission’s executive vice-president for tech sovereignty, security and democracy, said at the platform's launch.

"Fostering a vibrant design ecosystem in turn will create demand for manufacturing facilities and also strengthen the entire value chain in Europe," she said.

Current Position of European Chip Design

According to the Commission, European chip design companies account for less than 1% of global revenue in this segment. 

Features of the European Chips Design Platform

Support and Resources for Startups

Access to Tools and Services

The platform will give startups access to chip design tools, design support services, intellectual property blocks and access to manufacturing capacity. 

Market Trends

The chip industry is booming due to strong demand linked to AI.    

($1 = 0.8905 euros)

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Rod Nickel)

Key Takeaways

  • €440 million in grants will support chip startups to develop commercially viable chips, plus €85 million for the European Chips Design Platform, easing access to tools, IP, and manufacturing capacity (digital-strategy.ec.europa.eu)
  • Europe’s fabless chip design firms account for less than 1 % of global revenue, highlighting the need for design-focused investment to build the value chain (eur-lex.europa.eu)
  • The move is part of the broader EU Chips Act effort, which has mobilised over €52 billion in investment and aims to increase Europe’s semiconductor share from ~10 % to 20 % by 2030 (consilium.europa.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much will the EU invest in chip startups?
The EU will invest €525 million to help chip startups scale up faster.
What is the purpose of the European Chips Design Platform?
The platform will provide chip startups with design tools, support services, intellectual property blocks, and access to manufacturing.
Why is the EU focusing on chip startups?
The EU aims to strengthen its position in the global semiconductor industry and catch up with the US and China.
How much of global chip design revenue do European companies account for?
European chip design companies account for less than 1% of global revenue in this segment.
What is driving the booming chip industry?
Strong demand linked to AI is driving growth in the chip industry.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Rheinmetall cuts 2026 sales and margin guidance

Rheinmetall cuts 2026 sales and margin guidance

Image for Irish tax revenue up 10% so far this year

Irish tax revenue up 10% so far this year

Image for EU leaders aim to appoint new ECB chief in December, official says

EU leaders aim to appoint new ECB chief in December, official says

Image for AI boom draws chip supply from other end-markets, Siltronic CEO says

AI boom draws chip supply from other end-markets, Siltronic CEO says

Image for UK electric car registrations surge 54% to capture third of market

UK electric car registrations surge 54% to capture third of market

Image for European lawmakers push to ease car CO2 emission targets

European lawmakers push to ease car CO2 emission targets

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Fallen Austrian property tycoon Benko pleads not guilty at third fraud trial
Fallen Austrian property tycoon Benko pleads not guilty at third fraud trial
Image for Why Europe's supermarket fridges were easy targets
Why Europe's supermarket fridges were easy targets
Image for Shein to invest €500 million in Polish hub after EU parcel charges
Shein to invest €500 million in Polish hub after EU parcel charges
Image for Uber's profit forecast disappoints as driver shortages, Middle East conflict hurt
Uber's profit forecast disappoints as driver shortages, Middle East conflict hurt
Image for Factbox-Who is HP's new CEO Emma Walmsley?
Factbox-Who is HP's new CEO Emma Walmsley?
Image for Meta draws record orders for debut euro bond sale, Bloomberg News reports
Meta draws record orders for debut euro bond sale, Bloomberg News reports
Image for Prediction markets get Democratic win right, with a few surprises
Prediction markets get Democratic win right, with a few surprises
Image for Sequoia Capital to close London office, raises about $10 billion in new funding
Sequoia Capital to close London office, raises about $10 billion in new funding
Image for Exclusive-Ammonia maker AGF Nitrogen weighs shutdowns due to gas costs, demand slump, CEO says
Exclusive-Ammonia maker AGF Nitrogen weighs shutdowns due to gas costs, demand slump, CEO says
Image for UK minister formally intervenes in Sky's £1.6 billion ITV deal
UK minister formally intervenes in Sky's £1.6 billion ITV deal
Image for Tesla's new registrations in Germany nearly quadruple in October, KBA says
Tesla's new registrations in Germany nearly quadruple in October, KBA says
Image for Kraft Heinz to divest North America coffee unit amid CEO turnaround efforts
Kraft Heinz to divest North America coffee unit amid CEO turnaround efforts
View All Finance Posts