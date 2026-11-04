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Engie and Belgium government to take more time to conclude deal over Engie's nuclear assets - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Engie and Belgium government to take more time to conclude deal over Engie's nuclear assets

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 4, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 4, 2026

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Finance Energy Nuclear Power Belgium

Engie and Belgian Government Extend Deadline for Nuclear Asset Deal Discussions

Extension of Nuclear Asset Deal Negotiations

Background of the Agreement

Nov 4 (Reuters) - French energy company Engie and the Belgian government will give themselves more time, until December 12, to conclude an earlier agreement whereby Belgium would buy Engie's nuclear assets in Belgium, said Engie on Wednesday.

Reasons for the Extension

Complexity and Scale of the Transaction

• "Given the current circumstances, and the complexity and scale of the contemplated transaction, the parties have agreed to allow additional time to continue their discussions," said Engie in a statement.

Valuation Differences

• Engie added that "significant differences remain, notably regarding the valuation of the transaction, and the parties wish to take the time needed to try to reconcile their positions."

Details of the Proposed Deal

Initial Agreement and Scope

• Engie and the Belgium government first struck this proposed deal in April.

• The proposed transaction would cover all nuclear activities currently owned and operated by Engie and its Electrabel unit, including Belgium's seven nuclear reactors.

Impact on Nuclear Operations

Suspension of Decommissioning Plans

• Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever said in April that the transaction would also involve suspending plans to decommission nuclear operations in Belgium.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Key Takeaways

  • The negotiation deadline has been pushed to December 12 to allow more time for discussion amid significant valuation differences between Engie and the Belgian government (en.newsroom.engie.com).
  • The proposed acquisition includes all nuclear operations run by Engie and its Electrabel unit—spanning personnel, assets, liabilities and all seven reactors—originally outlined in a letter of intent signed April 30, 2026 (premier.be).
  • Since talks began, decommissioning efforts on idle reactors have been suspended as interim measures to preserve operational options and safeguard the value of the nuclear infrastructure (premier.be).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Engie and the Belgian government extending their nuclear deal talks?
They need more time due to the complexity of the transaction and significant valuation differences.
What does the proposed deal between Engie and Belgium cover?
The deal covers all nuclear activities currently owned and operated by Engie and its Electrabel unit, including Belgium's seven nuclear reactors.
When was the initial agreement between Engie and the Belgian government reached?
The initial agreement was first struck in April.
What impact could the deal have on Belgium's nuclear decommissioning plans?
The transaction could involve suspending plans to decommission nuclear operations in Belgium.
What challenges are Engie and the Belgian government facing in concluding the deal?
There are significant differences regarding the valuation of the transaction.

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