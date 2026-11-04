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Rheinmetall cuts 2026 sales and margin guidance - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Rheinmetall cuts 2026 sales and margin guidance

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 4, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 4, 2026

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Rheinmetall Trims 2026 Revenue and Margin Projections After Defence Delays

Rheinmetall's Updated Financial Outlook

Impact of Defence Contract Delays

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Rheinmetall cut its 2026 sales and margin forecasts on Wednesday after delays to defence contracts and ammunition deliveries pushed expected revenue into next year.

Revised Revenue and Margin Forecasts

New Revenue Projections

The German defence contractor now expects 2026 revenue of about €13.2 billion ($14.82 billion), down from its previous forecast of €13.7 billion to €14.2 billion, while its operating margin is now forecast at around 18.5%, down from a previous projection of about 19%.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8905 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Anastasiia Kozlova;Editing by David Goodman)

Key Takeaways

  • 2026 revenue guidance cut to ~€13.2 bn (previously €13.7–14.2 bn) due to contract delays and ammunition delivery push‑outs
  • Operating margin guidance lowered to ~18.5% from ~19% amid supply timing challenges
  • Further context: earlier guidance was trimmed due to Germany’s cancellation of the F126 frigate programme, causing a €300 m revenue hit

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Rheinmetall cut its 2026 sales guidance?
Rheinmetall reduced its 2026 sales guidance due to delays in defence contracts and ammunition deliveries, pushing expected revenue into the following year.
What caused the delay in Rheinmetall's expected revenue?
Defence contract delays and postponed ammunition deliveries caused expected revenue to shift into the next year.
Where is Rheinmetall headquartered?
Rheinmetall is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

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