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Shein to invest €500 million in Polish hub after EU parcel charges - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Shein to invest €500 million in Polish hub after EU parcel charges

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 4, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 4, 2026

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Shein Commits €500M to Polish Logistics Hub After New EU Parcel Fees

Shein's Investment and Response to EU Parcel Fees

Shein Expands European Logistics Operations

PARIS, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Online fashion retailer Shein said on Wednesday it would invest €500 million ($562 million) to expand its European logistics hub in Poland as it pursues faster deliveries and greater operational flexibility.

Adapting to New EU Parcel Charges

Shein, along with Chinese competitors such as Temu and AliExpress, is adapting to charges imposed in July to curb what the EU says is unfair competition from online retailers. 

Details of the EU Parcel Fees

• The EU initially introduced a €3 fee for parcels worth less than €150, and increased the levy by €2 on November 1

Impact on Shein's Sales and Profit

• Shein's sales in Europe dropped sharply in the second quarter, contributing to a 67% net profit fall

Statements and Expansion Plans

Official Statement from Shein

• "Through this investment, we are building more efficient, flexible and resilient European operations," said Leonard Lin, Shein's global head of public affairs

Expansion of the Polish Logistics Hub

• Shein said the major expansion of its plant near Wroclaw, Poland, will take its total workforce to more than 10,000 people and 6,500 autonomous robots by the end of 2026

Customer Benefits

• Customers in certain markets will receive products stored at the plant within 48 hours

($1 = 0.8905 euros)

(Reporting by Alessandro Parodi in PARIS; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Key Takeaways

  • Shein plans a €500 million expansion at its Polish logistics hub to boost efficiency, flexibility, and resilience of European operations.
  • New EU rules impose a €3 customs duty per item on parcels valued under €150 from July 1, 2026, and add a €2 handling fee from November 1, 2026, pressuring e‑commerce imports.
  • Shein’s Q2 European sales plunged, contributing to a 67% drop in net profit; the investment aims to mitigate regulatory headwinds and improve delivery performance (e.g. 48‑hour fulfillment).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Shein investing €500 million in Poland?
Shein is expanding its European logistics hub in Poland to enable faster deliveries and increase operational flexibility in response to new EU parcel charges.
What triggered the investment in Shein's Polish hub?
The investment follows the EU's introduction of new parcel fees to address unfair competition from online retailers, impacting sales and operations.
How will the expanded hub affect Shein's workforce?
The expansion will increase Shein's workforce to over 10,000 employees and 6,500 autonomous robots by 2026.
What benefits will Shein customers in Europe receive from this expansion?
Customers in select markets will receive products stored at the Wroclaw plant within 48 hours, improving delivery speed.
How have EU parcel charges affected Shein's European sales?
Shein experienced a sharp drop in European sales and a 67% net profit fall after the introduction of EU parcel charges.

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