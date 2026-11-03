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AI-related debt binge may pressure European bond markets - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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AI-related debt binge may pressure European bond markets

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 3, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: November 3, 2026

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AI-Driven Debt Surge May Raise Costs in European Bond Markets

Impact of AI-Driven Corporate Debt on European Bond Markets

By Jaspreet Kalra and Dhara Ranasinghe

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Europe's bond markets face a fresh headwind as US technology companies increasingly tap European investors to finance AI spending, boosting corporate debt supply and potentially lifting borrowing costs for other firms and governments.

While tech-related borrowing in Europe has lagged the United States, investors say that leaves scope for a larger wave of issuance across euro, sterling and Swiss franc markets in coming months.

Alphabet launched its second euro-denominated bond sale this year on Monday, following a €9 billion ($10 billion) issue in May.

Investors expect other so-called hyperscalers — or Big Tech companies — including Meta, Amazon and Microsoft, to increase borrowing outside the US as they fund large-scale AI infrastructure investments.

"Europe has been behind the US in terms of issuance in the tech space but the activity is accelerating," said Marion Le Morhedec, chief investment officer for fixed income at Fidelity International.

She estimates that €40 billion to €60 billion of issuance is in the pipeline.

Issuing debt in foreign currencies also allows companies to hedge the currency risk from their global assets, while taking advantage of relatively lower borrowing costs in markets like Europe.

Europe's deep capital markets offer an attractive source of funding. But while greater issuance expands the pool of highly rated corporate debt available to investors, it could also raise borrowing costs for European companies and governments already grappling with fiscal and inflation concerns.

Acceleration of Tech Borrowing in Europe

TECH BORROWING ACCELERATES IN EUROPE

US markets have absorbed more than $250 billion of technology-related debt issuance so far this year, up 81% from the same period last year. In Europe, issuance totals $39.3 billion, up about 5% year-on-year, LSEG data shows.

Despite investor concerns over whether Big Tech's massive AI investments will deliver returns quickly enough — spurring a selloff which erased more than $2 trillion from the tech-heavy Nasdaq's market value last month — analysts and investors expect bond issuance to remain strong.

Forecasts for Future Bond Issuance

BNP Paribas expects euro-denominated investment-grade corporate bond net supply to rise 83% to €192 billion ($214 billion) in 2027, up from €105 billion this year.

Offshore bond issuance by US companies — dubbed the "reverse Yankee" in reference to Yankee bonds — is forecast to account for around €80 billion to €90 billion of the 2027 total debt supply, with hyperscalers making up the bulk of that, said Giulio Baratta, global co-head of investment grade finance at BNP Paribas.

"It is undeniable that if any of these hyperscalers go into the market with a multi-billion deal to execute in a day, everybody knows about it and everybody needs to pay attention," said Baratta, who helped arrange Alphabet's May euro bond sale.

Potential Market Impacts of Jumbo Deals

JUMBO DEALS COULD TEST DEMAND

The influx of debt could widen investment-grade credit spreads as hyperscalers compete with other highly rated borrowers across sectors such as utilities, telecommunications and automakers for investor demand.

Asset swap spreads on the ICE BofA Euro Investment Grade index widened by 11 basis points last month, suggesting investors are demanding greater compensation to hold corporate bonds relative to interest-rate swaps.

Issuers may need to offer pricing concessions to secure sufficient demand as supply expands, analysts say, potentially raising funding costs for other companies.

Challenges for European Investors

Investors in European markets also have less experience absorbing the multitranche transactions that have become commonplace in the US. Such deals could therefore temporarily widen European investment-grade credit spreads, said Jonathan Owen, a member of TwentyFour Asset Management's multi-sector bond portfolio management team.

Shifts in European Issuer Strategies

SOME EUROPEAN ISSUERS SHIFT TO SHORTER MATURITIES

Strong investor demand has so far absorbed the supply. But a series of jumbo deals of €10 billion to €20 billion could test that appetite, particularly if several issuers come to market simultaneously, analysts said.

Some European companies are already responding to volatile long-term yields and expectations of heavier issuance by favouring shorter maturities, investors say.

Preference for Shorter Maturities

"We definitely observe that corporate, non-hyperscaler corporate issuers are staying away from the long end," said Vontobel portfolio manager Christian Hantel, without naming specific companies.

"What has been a normal 10-year maturity bond, now they move to five to seven years."

Implications for Government Bond Markets

The additional issuance could further weigh on government bond markets, which are already under pressure from investor worries about fiscal and inflation risks.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said last week that debt issuance by hyperscalers had contributed to rising sovereign bond yields.

"People are very much focused on the amount of AI supply that we're getting at the long end and what that means for government bonds," Owen said, adding that hyperscaler debt offers high credit quality while typically yielding more than government bonds.

($1 = 0.8948 euros)

(Reporting by Jaspreet Kalra in Mumbai and Dhara Ranasinghe in London; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Key Takeaways

  • Alphabet’s €6 billion euro‑bond launch on Nov 2 marks its second such issuance this year, following a €9 billion sale in May, as hyperscalers tap Europe’s deep capital markets (investing.com).
  • US hyperscaler issuance via “reverse Yankee” bonds is expected to reach around €60 billion in 2027, contributing to elevated euro corporate supply and possibly elevating spreads (think.ing.com).
  • ECB warns of bond‑market stress tied to AI valuations and increased supply, while ING and Goldman Sachs forecast heavy corporate issuance (both gross and net) in 2027, especially in EU Investment‑Grade, with AI financing a significant driver (marketscreener.com).
  • Hyperscaler issuance may crowd out European corporate and government borrowers by absorbing investor demand and widening credit spreads; ECB blog notes higher risk premia on hyperscaler bonds despite market capacity (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are US tech companies issuing more debt in Europe?
US tech firms are tapping European investors to finance large AI infrastructure investments and benefit from lower borrowing costs.
What is the potential impact on European bond markets?
Increased corporate bond supply may lift borrowing costs for European companies and governments by widening credit spreads.
How much tech-related debt has been issued in Europe so far?
Tech-related debt issuance in Europe has reached $39.3 billion in 2023, up about 5% year-on-year.
What are 'reverse Yankee' bonds?
Reverse Yankee bonds are bonds issued in Europe by US companies, enabling access to European capital and currency risk hedging.
Could this trend affect other borrowers in the market?
Yes, the influx of Big Tech debt may make it harder and more expensive for other companies and governments to borrow.

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