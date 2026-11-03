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Oil rises after report of US strike on Iran's Qeshm Island - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Oil rises after report of US strike on Iran's Qeshm Island

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 3, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: November 3, 2026

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Finance Markets Oil Geopolitics

Oil Prices Surge Following Reports of US Strike on Iran’s Qeshm Island

Market Reactions and Geopolitical Developments

By Noel John

Oil Price Movements

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Tuesday after a report that the United States had struck Iran's Qeshm Island, raising concerns about an escalation of the eight-month conflict and prolonged disruptions to Middle East oil supplies.

Brent crude futures rose 48 cents, or 0.5%, to $105.25 a barrel by 0104 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 47 cents, or 0.5%, at $96.93 a barrel.

Brent crude futures settled $8.66, or 7.63%, lower to $104.77 a barrel on Monday.

Details of the US Strike

The United States struck Iran's Qeshm Island, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing US officials. Some of the officials described the assaults as defensive in nature to prevent Iran from having the freedom to attack commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

Market Analyst Commentary

"The report added a degree of risk premium back into the oil price. Just when markets were starting to price in a more diplomatic path, this reminder of ongoing military activity has flipped the tone," said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade. 

Diplomatic Efforts and Political Reactions

Ongoing Negotiations

Meanwhile, Tehran said on Monday that contacts between Iran and the US to end their war are continuing, after days of Iranian talks with Qatari mediators ended with altered proposals but no breakthrough.    

Trump raised doubts on Monday about whether he would follow through on a threatened resumption of military strikes against Iran and said a deal with Tehran could happen.

Impact on Global Oil Supply

The US-Iran conflict began in late February has sharply reduced traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, which previously carried about a fifth of global crude oil and natural gas supplies.

The Iran war is a leading cause of high gasoline prices that are weighing on voters, and Trump is under pressure to end the conflict.

Brent ended October at its highest in six months on concerns that the Middle East conflict could escalate again after Tuesday's US midterm elections.

Statements from Iranian Leadership

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei had granted the government certain authorities for peace talks.    

Broader Regional and International Context

Upcoming Diplomatic Meetings

Additionally, the US will bring together delegations from Ukraine and Russia in Abu Dhabi on November 10-11 to discuss ending Moscow's war against Ukraine, post-war security agreements and de-escalation.

(Reporting by Noel John in Bengaluru; editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Key Takeaways

  • The report of a US strike on Qeshm Island added a geopolitical risk premium back into oil prices, reversing hopes for de-escalation (en.wikipedia.org).
  • Strait of Hormuz remains a critical chokepoint, handling around 20–25% of global oil and LNG maritime trade, so any threats to it fuel volatility (everycrsreport.com).
  • Prolonged disruption may pressure inventories long term; buffers already strained after months of war, making swift recovery difficult (imf.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did oil prices rise after the reported US strike on Iran's Qeshm Island?
Oil prices increased due to concerns about escalating conflict in the Middle East and potential disruptions to oil supplies.
What is the significance of Qeshm Island in the oil market?
Qeshm Island is strategically located near the Strait of Hormuz, a vital passage for global oil and natural gas supplies.
How has the US-Iran conflict affected global oil supply?
The conflict has reduced traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, impacting about a fifth of global crude oil and natural gas shipments.
What are Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate crude prices following the event?
Brent crude rose to $105.25 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude increased to $96.93 per barrel.
What diplomatic efforts are ongoing between the US and Iran?
Contacts between the US and Iran continue, with no breakthrough yet, and Qatari mediators involved in discussions.

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