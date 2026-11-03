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Philips tops profit estimates, reaches agreement in principle with DOJ on Respironics - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Philips tops profit estimates, reaches agreement in principle with DOJ on Respironics

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 3, 2026

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Philips Exceeds Q3 Earnings, Reaches DOJ Agreement on Respironics Recall

Philips Q3 Financial Performance and DOJ Settlement Overview

By Lucie Barbier

Q3 Earnings Surpass Expectations

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Dutch healthcare technology manufacturer Philips beat market expectations for third-quarter core earnings on Tuesday, driven by higher sales and gross margin alongside productivity measures.

Adjusted Earnings and Market Consensus

Philips, which sells products ranging from toothbrushes to medical imaging systems, reported a 7.2% rise in its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation to €569 million ($637 million), exceeding a consensus estimate of €522 million provided on the company's website. 

Respironics Recall and DOJ Agreement

Philips also said its Respironics unit had reached an agreement in principle with the US Department of Justice to resolve previously disclosed investigations linked to its global sleep and respiratory-care device recall.

Financial Provision for Settlement

It booked a €288 million provision in the quarter for the proposed DOJ settlement, which remains subject to final documentation and is expected to be paid in the first quarter of 2027. The company did not provide details on whether the agreement would include an admission of wrongdoing.

CEO Statement on Agreement Details

"We cannot provide details qualitatively at this point in time," CEO Roy Jakobs said in a call with journalists, adding the agreement in principle was reached "in the last few days".

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8937 euros)

(Reporting by Lucie Barbier in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Philips’ Q3 adjusted EBITDA rose 7.2% to €569 million, surpassing the €522 million consensus estimate, driven by higher sales, improved gross margins and productivity measures.
  • Respironics reached an agreement in principle with the U.S. Department of Justice regarding investigations tied to its recall, leading Philips to record a €288 million provision, likely payable in Q1 2027.
  • This marks another milestone in Philips’ lengthy Respironics litigation saga, following prior multi-billion‑euro settlements for personal injury, medical monitoring and economic‑loss claims, and a consent decree with the DOJ/FDA entered in 2024.

Frequently Asked Questions

Did Philips exceed analyst expectations for third quarter earnings?
Yes, Philips reported adjusted EBITDA of €569 million, surpassing the consensus estimate of €522 million.
What agreement did Philips' Respironics unit reach with the DOJ?
Philips Respironics reached an agreement in principle with the US Department of Justice to resolve investigations linked to its device recall.
How much did Philips set aside for the DOJ settlement?
Philips booked a €288 million provision in Q3 for the proposed DOJ settlement.
When is the DOJ settlement expected to be paid?
The settlement is expected to be paid in the first quarter of 2027, pending final documentation.
Did Philips reveal if the DOJ agreement includes an admission of wrongdoing?
No, Philips did not provide details on whether the agreement would include an admission of wrongdoing.

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