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Evonik Q3 core profit misses estimates, sees earnings at upper end of guidance - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Evonik Q3 core profit misses estimates, sees earnings at upper end of guidance

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 3, 2026

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Finance Markets Earnings Chemicals

Evonik Misses Q3 Profit Estimates but Ups Year-End Earnings Forecast

Evonik's Q3 Performance and Updated Earnings Outlook

Q3 Core Profit Results

Nov 3 (Reuters) - German chemicals group Evonik posted third-quarter core profit slightly below analyst estimates on Tuesday, but said it expects full-year profitability to come in at the upper end of its guidance range despite weak economic growth and geopolitical tensions.

Adjusted EBITDA and Analyst Expectations

Evonik's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 40% year-on-year to €629 million ($703.85 million), but came in just below the €633.2 million analyst consensus compiled by Vara Research.

Outlook for 2026 and Fourth Quarter

Maintained 2026 EBITDA Guidance

The Essen-based company maintained its 2026 outlook for adjusted EBITDA of €2.0 billion to €2.2 billion, raised in June, and said results are likely to come in at the upper end of the range. It also expects fourth-quarter earnings to exceed last year's level.

CEO Statement on Optimism

"We are even more optimistic about our outlook. Dragons fly highest in headwinds," interim CEO Claus Rettig, who is leading Evonik on a temporary basis after CEO Christian Kullmann stepped down in August due to illness, said in a statement.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8937 euros)

(Reporting by Anastasiia Kozlova and Matthias Inverardi; editing by Matt Scuffham)

Key Takeaways

  • Q3 adjusted EBITDA rose 40% year‑on‑year to €629 million, slightly missing the €633.2 million consensus (evonik.com)
  • Despite softer-than-expected Q3, Evonik reaffirmed its 2026 guidance (€2.0–2.2 billion adjusted EBITDA) and expects to land at the upper end (evonik.com)
  • Evonik’s improved outlook is supported by strong H1 performance, supply‑chain tailwinds, cost‑efficiency programs and optimism for Q4 despite industry headwinds (evonik.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Did Evonik's Q3 core profit meet analyst expectations?
Evonik's Q3 core profit came in slightly below analyst estimates, reaching €629 million against a consensus of €633.2 million.
What is Evonik's full-year profitability outlook?
Evonik expects full-year earnings to be at the upper end of its guidance range, despite weak economic growth and geopolitical tensions.
How much did Evonik's Q3 adjusted EBITDA rise year-on-year?
Evonik's adjusted EBITDA rose 40% year-on-year in the third quarter, reaching €629 million.
What is Evonik's 2026 outlook for adjusted EBITDA?
Evonik maintained its 2026 outlook for adjusted EBITDA at €2.0 billion to €2.2 billion.
Who is currently leading Evonik as CEO?
Interim CEO Claus Rettig is leading Evonik after CEO Christian Kullmann stepped down due to illness.

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