GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Trading Day: Oil slump no cure for AI angst - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Trading Day: Oil slump no cure for AI angst 

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 2, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: November 2, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets Oil Artificial Intelligence

Oil Prices Drop but AI-Driven Market Jitters, Election & Cyber Risks Simmer

Market Movements and Emerging Risks Overview

By Jamie McGeever

ORLANDO, Florida, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Oil prices tumbled on Monday on hopes that US-Iran peace talks could soon take place, which pushed bond yields around the world lower. Stock markets in Asia and Europe mostly benefited as a result, but the momentum evaporated in US hours, as investors turned their attention to Tuesday's midterm elections.

In my column today, I look at the impact an AI-driven stock market rout could have on economic growth. It would vary from country to country, of course, but negative wealth effects and lower AI capex could stir recession fears across the developed world.

Today's Key Reads

  • Investors gaming out Congress control for spending, AI outlook
  • Sectors bracing for a pivot as US midterm elections loom
  • US Treasury auction changes loom in 2027; dealers eye long-end cuts
  • New cyberattack on supermarket fridges sweeps across Europe
  • Manufacturing solid but strain of energy costs, supply disruptions starts to show

Today's Key Market Moves

STOCKS: South Korea +2%, Japan -0.3%. Europe +0.4%, UK +0.3%. Brazil -0.8%, down every trading day since October 26 election. Nasdaq -1%, S&P 500 -0.5%, Dow +0.4%.
SECTORS/SHARES: Seven sectors on the S&P 500 rise, four fall. Consumer cyclicals +2%, tech -2.7%, energy -4%. Apple trade choppy after results, Palantir +3%. Alphabet slips again. Marvell -13%, Lumentum -19% after deal.
FX: Dollar slips. Norwegian crown biggest G10 FX decliner, slumps more than 1%. Swiss franc biggest G10 climber, +1%. Chilean peso up nearly 2%.
BONDS: UK gilt yields -10 bps. US yields -4 bps at long end, curve flattens for the first day in four.
COMMODITIES/METALS: Oil -8%, Brent's biggest fall since April. WTI's since July. Gold +2%, still below $4,000.

Today's Talking Points

Oil, Election, & Bluff?

Crude oil prices had their biggest one-day fall in months on Monday, as hope spread that Iran may be more open to negotiations with the US to end the war. This comes on the eve of the US midterm elections, in which President Donald Trump's Republican Party is expected to fare badly, in large part because of the unpopularity of the war and the high energy prices it has caused.

Could this wave of peace talk optimism finally be the one that is backed up with actual progress? Trump has previously signaled new attacks on Iran could follow the midterms, and he may face additional pressure from Israel to stay on the offensive. But on Monday he appeared to soften his stance, and said a deal "could happen". Things might become a little clearer after Tuesday's elections. At least, that's the hope.

Cyber Pass

The AI trade has faltered recently mainly due to growing worries that companies are borrowing too much to fund a capex binge that might simply be too big. AI's potential existential threats to humanity have sparked intense debate, but these are risks that are almost impossible to price into asset values. In the same vein, cybersecurity risks are also difficult to quantify, but if AI increases the potential for cyberattacks, investors will have to prepare accordingly.

And soon. Hackers stole more than $6 billion last week from Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange, prompting the exchange's customers to withdraw nearly $5 billion. The theft, potentially the largest-ever financial heist, underlines the vulnerability of digital assets to attacks. But it's not just crypto that's vulnerable. Hackers attacked fridges and freezers in supermarkets across Europe on Monday, forcing stores to throw away food in an incident that echoed a similar attack in France last month. Is AI a help or hindrance in the battle for cybersecurity?

Central Bank Fest, Part II

After the Fed, ECB and BOJ last week, investors have another heavy dose of central bank policy decisions and guidance to absorb this week. The Reserve Bank of Australia kicks it off on Tuesday with an expected rate hike to 4.85%, which would be its fifth this year. Decisions from Sweden, Poland, Brazil, Norway, the UK and Mexico follow.

If there is a unifying theme, it is inflation, although price pressures aren't uniform. And nor is policymakers' reaction function — the RBA and Norges Bank have been hiking rates this year, while the BoE hasn't started yet. In Brazil, policymakers suddenly have to face a very different financial market environment following last month's presidential election. Watch out for some punchy FX moves this week, especially in the Brazilian real.

What Could Move Markets Tomorrow?
  • Australia interest rate decision
  • Hong Kong GDP (Q3, advance)
  • South Korea inflation (October)
  • US durable goods (September)
  • Corporate earnings, including Advanced Micro Devices, Arista Networks, Shopify
Newsletter & Disclaimer

Want to receive Trading Day in your inbox every weekday morning? Sign up for my newsletter here. Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Nia Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • Oil fell sharply—Brent’s biggest single‑day drop since April—as optimism grew around US‑Iran negotiations (en.wikipedia.org)
  • Binance suffered a record $6.3 billion crypto theft, likely the largest ever, prompting massive withdrawals but the firm is covering most losses from internal reserves (investing.com)
  • AI‑related capital expenditure is pressuring Big Tech’s free cash flow, raising recession concerns if wealth and investment falter (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How did oil prices affect global markets this week?
Oil prices tumbled, boosting stocks in Asia and Europe, but US markets lost momentum as focus shifted to upcoming elections.
What is causing recent anxiety in AI-related stock markets?
Concerns about excessive AI capital expenditures and negative wealth effects are raising fears of an economic downturn.
How are cybersecurity threats influencing the financial sector?
Large-scale cyberattacks, including attacks on crypto exchanges and supermarket infrastructure, underscore rising risks linked to digital assets.
Which sectors benefited or suffered on the S&P 500 recently?
Seven sectors rose, led by consumer cyclicals, while tech and energy saw declines, with notable drops in certain tech shares.
What major central bank decisions are expected this week?
Central banks in Australia, Sweden, Poland, Brazil, Norway, and the UK are scheduled to announce key policy decisions.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Apple results beat Wall Street expectations on strong iPhone sales

Apple results beat Wall Street expectations on strong iPhone sales

Image for US LNG exports hit second-highest monthly level on record as Europe demand surges

US LNG exports hit second-highest monthly level on record as Europe demand surges

Image for Italy new car registrations up 4.8% year-on-year in October

Italy new car registrations up 4.8% year-on-year in October

Image for Tesla new car sales in Italy up 94% year-on-year in October

Tesla new car sales in Italy up 94% year-on-year in October

Image for Tesla sales in Portugal rise 186% in October

Tesla sales in Portugal rise 186% in October

Image for Cerberus working with Goldman on possible sale of French bank CCF, sources

Cerberus working with Goldman on possible sale of French bank CCF, sources

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Factbox-European retailers hit by supermarket fridge hack
Factbox-European retailers hit by supermarket fridge hack
Image for French petition seeks to shut down Bollore's news channel CNews
French petition seeks to shut down Bollore's news channel CNews
Image for TotalEnergies spending more on US renewables as others exit, says CEO
TotalEnergies spending more on US renewables as others exit, says CEO
Image for Alphabet kicks off €6 billion bond sale, tests appetite for tech debt
Alphabet kicks off €6 billion bond sale, tests appetite for tech debt
Image for German metal workers step up strikes in pay dispute
German metal workers step up strikes in pay dispute
Image for Stellantis chip shortage disrupts Fiat output in Italy, may last through December
Stellantis chip shortage disrupts Fiat output in Italy, may last through December
Image for TotalEnergies says Iran war could accelerate energy transition
TotalEnergies says Iran war could accelerate energy transition
Image for Europe's short-sighted policy on gas storage to boost costs, says TotalEnergies chief 
Europe's short-sighted policy on gas storage to boost costs, says TotalEnergies chief 
Image for As demographic crisis bites, Italy cuts school staff
As demographic crisis bites, Italy cuts school staff
Image for South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare to sell women's health product in Europe to Ennogen
South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare to sell women's health product in Europe to Ennogen
Image for Crisis-driven farming aid overlooks investment, OECD says
Crisis-driven farming aid overlooks investment, OECD says
Image for Marvell doubles down on AI boom with costly $115 billion Lumentum deal
Marvell doubles down on AI boom with costly $115 billion Lumentum deal
View All Finance Posts