GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Asian stocks retreat ahead of US midterms, oil steadies - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Asian stocks retreat ahead of US midterms, oil steadies

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 3, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: November 3, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets Asia Elections Oil Stocks

Asian Stocks Dip Before US Midterms; Oil Finds Stability in Volatile Trade

Market Movements and Investor Sentiment Ahead of US Midterms

By Gregor Stuart Hunter

Asian Market Performance

SINGAPORE, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Stocks edged lower at the start of Asian trade on Tuesday and oil prices stabilised after the previous session's tumble, with investors on edge ahead of the start of voting for the US midterm elections.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.9%, led by a decline of as much as 3.8% in Korean shares. S&P 500 e-mini futures edged up 0.1%, while Japanese markets are closed for a holiday.

Analyst Insights and US Treasury Developments

"Tuesday will be nothing more than the day ahead of a much bigger day," ING analysts wrote in a note. By tomorrow, the market will have guidance on the midterm implications and the US Treasury's quarterly refunding announcement, they wrote. The yield on the US 10-year Treasury bond was up 2.1 basis points at 4.913%.

Wall Street and Corporate Earnings

Overnight, stocks on Wall Street edged lower, with the S&P 500 slipping 0.5% as tech sector earnings weighed on investor confidence, even as data showed US manufacturing activity picked up in October amid strong domestic demand. 

Apple's Performance and Outlook

Apple shares extended losses, falling 2.8% in after-hours trading after the iPhone maker on Monday forecast lower gross margins for the crucial holiday quarter, citing rising memory-chip costs, and projected services revenue growth that fell well short of Wall Street expectations.

US Midterm Elections and Political Forecasts

Investors are also preparing to vote in the US midterm elections, where President Donald Trump's Republican Party is facing a challenge to keep its hold on Congress.

Opinion Polls and Prediction Markets

Opinion polls favor the Democrats to win the House, though the Senate remains too close to call. Prediction market sites Polymarket and Kalshi currently assign around a 75% probability that the Democrats will control the Senate.

Analyst Commentary on Political Risks

"Prediction markets imply the greatest likelihood of a Democratic 'sweep', but polling margins remain broadly comparable to Trump 1.0 midterms in 2018 when Democrats won the House decisively, but Republicans held onto the Senate," MUFG analysts wrote in a note.

"Brazil’s election surprise is a reminder that prediction markets can misprice political tail risks, raising questions around the roughly 70% odds now assigned to a blue 'sweep' in the midterms."

Oil Market Developments

Crude Price Fluctuations and Geopolitical Factors

CRUDE STABILISES

Oil prices steadied after a fall, with Brent crude fluctuating between gains and losses and last 0.1% lower at $104.72 as trading resumed in Asia and investors weighed the state of peace talks between the US and Iran. The Wall Street Journal on Monday reported the US military struck Iran's Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz, citing US officials.

Crude prices fell more than 7% on Monday as talks between Iranian and Qatari officials lifted hopes for an end to the US-Israeli war with Iran and stabilisation of Middle East crude supply. "Oil prices fell sharply as renewed hopes for US-Iran diplomacy saw some geopolitical risk premium unwind," Westpac analysts wrote.

Other Regional Markets and Currencies

Asia-Pacific Equities and Central Bank Decisions

In Asia-Pacific, Australian shares were up 0.1% and the Aussie dollar held steady at $0.70 ahead of the latest decision from the Reserve Bank of Australia, at which the central bank is widely expected to hike its cash rate target by 25 basis points to a near two-decade high of 4.85% from the current 4.6%. 

Taiwanese shares fell 1.3%, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index was up 0.3%.

Currency Markets and Central Bank Actions

Against the Chinese yuan, the US dollar was 0.3% stronger at 6.6645 yuan in offshore trade after the People’s Bank of China said on Tuesday it would raise the foreign exchange deposit reserve ratio for financial institutions to 6% from 4% from November 15.

The US dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, edged up 0.1% to 101.81, recovering from a one-month low after slipping 0.2% on Monday.

Cryptocurrency Market Update

Cryptocurrencies remained choppy after last week's Binance hack, as customers withdrew a net $4.72 billion of funds. Bitcoin crawled 0.5% higher to $77,112.18 and ether nudged 0.1% lower to $2,253.59.

(Reporting by Gregor Stuart Hunter; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Key Takeaways

  • Asian markets, led by a 3.8% drop in Korean shares, fell in early trade ahead of US midterm election voting today; MSCI’s Asia‑Pacific ex‑Japan index dropped 0.9% (axios.com).
  • Oil prices stabilised near $104–105 after Monday’s 7% drop, helped by easing geopolitical risk sentiment amid news of possible US‑Iran diplomatic progress (axios.com).
  • Prediction markets give Democrats strong chances to win both Congressional chambers: Senate control priced at around 74–76%, and House control at about 94–95% via Kalshi and Polymarket (predictiontape.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How did oil prices move in Asian trading?
Oil prices steadied after a sharp fall, as traders evaluated geopolitical risks and ongoing US-Iran peace talks that could affect crude supply.
Which Asian indices were most affected in early trading?
MSCI's Asia-Pacific index dropped 0.9%, led by a 3.8% fall in Korean shares, while Taiwanese shares were down and Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose slightly.
What major factors influenced investor sentiment in Asian markets?
Key factors included anticipation of US midterm results, US Treasury yield moves, Apple’s earnings warning, and central bank rate decisions in the region.
What happened in the cryptocurrency market during this period?
Cryptocurrencies saw choppy trading after a major Binance hack, with significant fund withdrawals and minor movements in bitcoin and ether prices.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Oil rises after report of US strike on Iran's Qeshm Island

Oil rises after report of US strike on Iran's Qeshm Island

Image for Dollar under pressure as oil prices slump, Australia rate decision awaited

Dollar under pressure as oil prices slump, Australia rate decision awaited

Image for Hugo Boss lowers annual outlook on weak demand, higher expenses

Hugo Boss lowers annual outlook on weak demand, higher expenses

Image for UK PM to raise debt reset and trade at Commonwealth summit

UK PM to raise debt reset and trade at Commonwealth summit

Image for Trading Day: Oil slump no cure for AI angst 

Trading Day: Oil slump no cure for AI angst 

Image for Apple forecasts margin drop in holiday quarter as rising memory costs bite

Apple forecasts margin drop in holiday quarter as rising memory costs bite

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for US LNG exports hit second-highest monthly level on record as Europe demand surges
US LNG exports hit second-highest monthly level on record as Europe demand surges
Image for Italy new car registrations up 4.8% year-on-year in October
Italy new car registrations up 4.8% year-on-year in October
Image for Tesla new car sales in Italy up 94% year-on-year in October
Tesla new car sales in Italy up 94% year-on-year in October
Image for Tesla sales in Portugal rise 186% in October
Tesla sales in Portugal rise 186% in October
Image for Cerberus working with Goldman on possible sale of French bank CCF, sources
Cerberus working with Goldman on possible sale of French bank CCF, sources
Image for Factbox-European retailers hit by supermarket fridge hack
Factbox-European retailers hit by supermarket fridge hack
Image for French petition seeks to shut down Bollore's news channel CNews
French petition seeks to shut down Bollore's news channel CNews
Image for TotalEnergies spending more on US renewables as others exit, says CEO
TotalEnergies spending more on US renewables as others exit, says CEO
Image for Alphabet kicks off €6 billion bond sale, tests appetite for tech debt
Alphabet kicks off €6 billion bond sale, tests appetite for tech debt
Image for German metal workers step up strikes in pay dispute
German metal workers step up strikes in pay dispute
Image for Stellantis chip shortage disrupts Fiat output in Italy, may last through December
Stellantis chip shortage disrupts Fiat output in Italy, may last through December
Image for TotalEnergies says Iran war could accelerate energy transition
TotalEnergies says Iran war could accelerate energy transition
View All Finance Posts