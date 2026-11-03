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Big-ticket tech deals need to keep pace with AI boom but risks remain high, financial leaders say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Big-ticket tech deals need to keep pace with AI boom but risks remain high, financial leaders say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 3, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: November 3, 2026

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Financial Leaders Warn: AI Investment Risks Rise as Big Tech Races for Capital

AI Investment Boom and Market Risks

By Kane Wu, Selena Li and Summer Zhen

HONG KONG, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Tech companies will need to raise more capital to help meet the enormous demand for the AI industry's growth boom, but there is a risk of an industry correction, global financial leaders said on Tuesday.

Tech stocks globally have faced pressure in recent weeks as growing concerns about AI spending trigger a new wave of selloffs, with combined spending set to exceed $730 billion this year, up from about $700 billion.

Big Tech's Capital Raising Efforts

Most of the major tech companies were expected to raise more capital to keep up with the enormous likely demand from the AI industry's growth, said Jon Gray, president of Blackstone, which is an active investor in AI infrastructure.

"Now you're in an environment where the demand's running well ahead of supply," Gray said at an investment gathering in Hong Kong, citing "pretty extraordinary" demand for computing power.

"So that gives me a lot of comfort," he added. "Meta and Google and Oracle raising equity ... SpaceX going public, Anthropic going public," Gray said.

"On top of it ... the data centers, the energy needs are enormous."

Strong Companies and Volatility

STRONG COMPANIES WITH 'GOOD STORIES'

Despite some AI-related market upheavals, strong companies with "good stories" would still be able to raise capital, though the industry's strong growth could create volatility for investors, said Goldman Sachs Chief Executive David Solomon.

"But things will go wrong too, and we'll get things wrong," he added at the event, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority's Global Financial Leaders' Investment Summit.

"Investors will find situations where they pick wrong, where they lose money ... It's important to have a balanced, diversified view."

Market Correction Concerns

JPMorgan Vice Chairman Daniel Pinto said he was bullish on AI, but the market was pricing in revenue and earnings growth for related companies that was too steep.

"I do believe that it has a positive, slow curve and it may not be as steep as the market is pricing," he said.

"So I think that it could be a correction in the AI sector," he said, adding that other firms with high valuations related to AI could come under pressure as the industry started to recalibrate its expectations.

Hyperscaler Spending and Free Cash Flow

Last month, S&P said it expected the top six US hyperscalers - Amazon, ​Microsoft, Alphabet, Oracle, Meta and SpaceX - to spend more than $7 trillion on data centers and ​other AI-related capex between 2025 and 2030, while having negative free cash flow until at least next year.

Citadel Securities Chief Executive Peng Zhao said the sheer scale of capital and growth in AI was proving difficult for some investors to value correctly, which was adding to volatility in the sector.

"Our ability to really know what this technology will do and its revenue potential is very, very limited due to the fact that we've never seen anything like this," he said.

"It's not so much that people all of a sudden develop a bearish view of what the technology can accomplish, but it's rather the sudden realization that we can only know so much ... the numbers involved are so huge."

Signs of Market Correction

Morgan Stanley Chief Executive Ted Pick flagged emerging early signs of US markets edging close to a correction, with a majority of stocks in major indices off nearly 10%.

The latest test of investor appetite is a sale of €6 billion ($6.7 billion) in bonds on Monday by Google parent Alphabet.

Asia-Pacific Tech Fundraising Trends

Record Fundraising and Major Deals

ASIA-PAC TECH FUNDRAISING MORE THAN TRIPLED

Fundraising by Asia-Pacific tech companies more than tripled to $125.8 billion in the first three quarters of 2026 from $36 billion a year earlier.

The growth was driven by a wave of semiconductor and AI-related deals, such as Chinese chipmaker CXMT’s $9.8-billion IPO and Enflame Technology's $910.6-million listing, LSEG data shows.

Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft and Meta have signalled that spending on AI will not slow.

Debt Deals and Financing for AI Expansion

In ‌one of the largest debt deals tied to the AI buildout,

Blackstone agreed last week to provide financing of $63 ​billion with Bank of America, Citi and Morgan Stanley to buy Broadcom's AI chips and networking gear for Anthropic.

The rising cost of capital and some of today's scepticism will slow the pace, however, Gray added.

"But the overall trend is towards greater investment and therefore more needs for multiple forms of capital."

Future Outlook for AI Financing

Emmanuel Roman, CEO of asset manager PIMCO, said AI financing deals are attractive, with more coming for the firm.

(Reporting by Kane Wu, Selena Li and Summer Zhen in Hong Kong; Additional reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Writing by Scott Murdoch; Editing by Thomas Derpinghaus and Clarence Fernandez)

Key Takeaways

  • Hyperscalers face staggering AI‑capex commitments—S&P forecasts over $7 trillion between 2025–30 amid negative free cash flow through next year (investing.com).
  • Asia‑Pacific tech fundraising more than tripled to $125.8 billion through Q3 2026, led by chip and AI listings (whtc.com).
  • Despite strong demand for AI compute, concerns about profitability and overvaluation stir talk of corrections—JPMorgan sees a slower growth curve than priced in (whtc.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why do tech companies need to raise more capital for AI?
The rapid growth and demand in the AI industry require tech companies to secure more funding to invest in infrastructure and innovation.
What risks are associated with the current AI investment boom?
Financial leaders warn of heightened volatility and the potential for market corrections as AI-related spending surges amid uncertain revenue projections.
How much is being spent globally on AI infrastructure?
Combined global spending on AI infrastructure is expected to exceed $730 billion this year, and top US tech firms may spend over $7 trillion by 2030.
Is the AI sector facing a potential correction?
Yes, experts caution that market expectations for AI-related growth may be too high, possibly leading to a sector correction as the industry recalibrates.
How has Asia-Pacific tech fundraising changed?
Asia-Pacific tech fundraising more than tripled to $125.8 billion in the first three quarters of 2026, driven by capital-intensive AI and semiconductor deals.

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