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Tesla new car sales in Italy up 94% year-on-year in October - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Tesla new car sales in Italy up 94% year-on-year in October

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 2, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 2, 2026

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Finance Markets Electric Vehicles

Tesla's New Car Sales in Italy Jump 94% Year-on-Year in October 2025

Significant Growth in Tesla's Italian Market Performance

October 2025 Sales Surge

MILAN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Tesla's new car registrations in Italy almost doubled year-on-year in October, data from the Italian transport ministry showed on Monday.

The U.S. electric vehicles maker sold 497 cars in the country last month, up 94% from a year earlier, accounting for a 0.38% market share.

Year-to-Date Performance

Comparison with Previous Year

In the first ten months of this year, registrations were up 21% compared to the same period of 2025.

Total Vehicles Sold

Market Share Analysis

In the January-October period the company sold 10,919 new vehicles in Italy, for a market share of 0.78%.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Gavin Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • October surge: Tesla’s Italian registrations jumped 94% YoY to 497 units, but still account for modest 0.38% market share.<cite> turn216158search5 turn216158search0</cite>
  • Consistent growth: Through January–October 2026, Tesla sold 10,919 new vehicles in Italy, marking a 21% increase from 2025 and holding 0.78% market share.<cite> turn216158search5 turn216158search0</cite>
  • Broader EV trend: Italy’s BEV market is expanding rapidly—fully electric car registrations surged ~69% through August 2026 and held around 8% market share.<cite> turn216158search3 turn216158search1 turn216158search9</cite>

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Tesla's new car sales grow in Italy in October?
Tesla's new car sales in Italy increased by 94% year-on-year in October.
How many Tesla cars were registered in Italy in October?
A total of 497 new Tesla cars were registered in Italy in October.
What was Tesla's market share in Italy in October?
Tesla held a 0.38% market share in the Italian car market in October.
How many Teslas were sold in Italy in the first ten months of the year?
Tesla sold 10,919 new vehicles in Italy during the January-October period.
What was the year-to-date growth of Tesla registrations in Italy?
Registrations of new Tesla cars grew by 21% compared to the same period in the previous year.

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