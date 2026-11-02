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Hugo Boss lowers annual outlook on weak consumer demand, expenses - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Hugo Boss lowers annual outlook on weak consumer demand, expenses

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 2, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 2, 2026

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Finance Markets Corporate Earnings

Hugo Boss Cuts Annual Sales and Profit Guidance Due to Weak Demand

Hugo Boss Revises Financial Outlook Amid Challenging Market Conditions

Nov 2 (Reuters) - German fashion group Hugo Boss on Monday cut its outlook for annual sales and operating profit, citing weak consumer demand and depreciation expenses tied to its IT assets.

Updated Sales Forecast

The company expects group sales to decline in the high single-digit percentage range for 2026, compared to its earlier forecast of a mid- to high single-digit decline. 

Factors Influencing Sales Decline

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) is now expected to range between €250 million and €300 million for the period, compared to €300 million to €350 million forecast earlier.

Market and Operational Challenges

(Reporting by Anusha Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Key Takeaways

  • Hugo Boss has downgraded its full‑year 2026 outlook due to subdued consumer demand and increased IT‑related depreciation costs.
  • The company now anticipates group sales to decline in the high single‑digit percentage range, narrower than its prior mid‑to‑high single‑digit forecast.
  • EBIT guidance has been cut to €250–€300 million from €300–€350 million as cost pressures and demand softness weigh on profitability.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Hugo Boss lower its annual outlook?
Hugo Boss cited weak consumer demand and higher depreciation expenses related to IT assets as reasons for lowering its annual sales and operating profit outlook.
What is the revised EBIT range for Hugo Boss?
The company now expects earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to be between €250 million and €300 million for the period, down from the previous forecast of €300 million to €350 million.
What expenses impacted Hugo Boss's new outlook?
Depreciation expenses tied to its IT assets contributed to Hugo Boss lowering its outlook.

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