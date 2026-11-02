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UK PM to raise debt reset and trade at Commonwealth summit - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK PM to raise debt reset and trade at Commonwealth summit

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 2, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: November 2, 2026

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UK Prime Minister Pushes for Debt Reset, Stronger Commonwealth Trade at Summit

Key Developments at the Commonwealth Summit

Summit Overview and Main Participants

ST JOHN'S, Antigua and Barbuda, Nov 2 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Andy Burnham will set out his vision for a debt reset and stronger trade with Commonwealth countries at a summit on Tuesday that is likely to hear calls for slavery reparations.

Burnham will join King Charles and leaders from the Commonwealth's 56 member states in Antigua and Barbuda, where he will argue that the organisation can play a bigger role in tackling global challenges including climate change, economic growth and security.

Addressing Historical Injustices

King Charles' Position on Slavery

Charles, symbolic head of the grouping, has during a week-long visit to the Caribbean sought to acknowledge "the great suffering and injustices of the past" without going so far as to issue a formal apology for slavery, sticking with the British government's long-term approach.

Prime Minister Burnham's Stance on Apology and Reparations

But Burnham said at the weekend he was open to calls for a formal apology for Britain's historical role in slavery, although not the payment of reparations. His spokesman said on Monday that talks would begin in Antigua on what shape any apology could take.

"We think it's right that a formal apology is discussed properly with the countries and communities most affected, rather than simply deciding unilaterally what form it should take," the spokesman said.

Strengthening the Commonwealth and Economic Initiatives

Support for Smaller Member States

Both Burnham and the king are, however, likely to stress what more the Commonwealth, which comprises mostly former British colonies and encompasses some 2.7 billion people, can do to strengthen the smaller members.

Burnham's office said around half of developing countries struggling with debt are in the Commonwealth, with rising global interest rates exacerbating the pressure they face.

Debt Reset and Trade Initiatives

Work to stop those countries from being trapped in debt spirals must include donors outside the G7 club of rich economies, as well as the private sector, Burnham will say on Tuesday.

He will also announce taskforces to increase investment in Commonwealth countries' critical mineral industries and reduce barriers to trade, along with £40 million ($54 million) of investments into critical infrastructure in the Caribbean over the next three years.

Summit Opening and Member States' Concerns

King Charles' Opening Remarks

The king will open the summit on Tuesday and, while he is expected to mention slavery, he will also focus on bringing people together to tackle the challenges of today.

"His Majesty's most significant contribution has been helping to connect leaders, institutions and investors ... around shared areas of interest and concern," a palace spokesperson said.

Calls for Reparations from Member States

That is unlikely to appease some member countries, including CARICOM, the Caribbean Community, a group of 23 member and associate member states including the Bahamas, Barbados and Jamaica, which has been pushing for reparations to be on the meeting's agenda.

Historical Context of the Slave Trade

From the 15th to the 19th century, at ​least 12.5 million Africans were abducted and sold into slavery ​by European traders, with Britain transporting an estimated 3.2 million people across the Atlantic, making it one of the biggest slave-trading nations, according to the Transatlantic Slave Trade Database.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7453 pounds)

(Reporting by Isabel Infantes and Yoruk Bahceli, writing by Sarah Young; Editing by Nia Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • Burnham plans to propose debt restructuring and trade-enhancing taskforces, including £40 million in Caribbean infrastructure investment over three years
  • He is open to discussing a formal apology for slavery within a structured dialogue, but rejects financial reparations
  • King Charles will emphasize acknowledgment of historical suffering and future-oriented cooperation, without offering a formal apology amid pressure from CARICOM and Caribbean leaders

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main focus of the UK Prime Minister at the Commonwealth summit?
UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham will propose a vision for a debt reset and stronger trade with Commonwealth countries.
Where is the Commonwealth summit being held?
The summit is taking place in St John's, Antigua and Barbuda.
Will slavery reparations be discussed at the summit?
Yes, the summit is likely to include calls for slavery reparations, with discussions on potential apologies for Britain's historical role.
How does the UK plan to support Commonwealth nations facing debt?
The UK will announce taskforces to increase investment, reduce trade barriers, and provide £40 million in Caribbean infrastructure investment.
Who else is attending the Commonwealth summit?
Attendees include King Charles and leaders from the Commonwealth's 56 member states.

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